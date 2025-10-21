Amcor presents recyclable material innovation for pharma packaging
Key takeaways
- Amcor launches AmSecure, a cost-efficient APET-based alternative to PETG for healthcare packaging.
- The material offers recyclability, clarity, and durability while maintaining sterilization and line performance.
- APR-recognized for recyclability, AmSecure expands Amcor’s sustainable HealthCare portfolio with future lids and pouches.
Amcor has introduced the AmSecure thermoformed trays and rollstock as part of its HealthCare portfolio, targeting the pharmaceutical industry. The company says that AmSecure provides comparable performance to established alternatives while being less expensive.
According to Amcor, the solution made from amorphous PET (APET) can provide a “cost-effective” and “more environmentally sustainable” alternative to the commonly used PET glycol (PETG).
APET is said to offer improved dimensional stability while providing comparable clarity, durability, and sterilization.
“AmSecure represents an advancement in healthcare packaging by delivering APET-based thermoformed solutions that match the mechanical and visual performance of PETG, while offering cost efficiency and a path toward recyclability,” says Art Castro, vice president at Amcor Flexibles Healthcare in North America.
“The Amcor solution meets the critical needs of customers without compromising production and line performance.”
Material development
The Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) has granted AmSecure the APR Design for Recyclability Recognition, which, according to Amcor, shows it is environmentally responsible.
Amcor adds that the development of AmSecure is part of its broader commitment to “innovation and operational excellence.”
The packaging company shares it will launch a full range of compatible lids and pouches to support AmSecure applications, “offering a complete portfolio solution for healthcare applications.”
Earlier this year, Amcor expanded its healthcare packaging operations in Costa Rica and provided TheraBreath with recyclable blister packs.
At the recent Drinktec 2025 in Germany, Packaging Insights spoke to Amcor Rigid about the company’s latest beverage closure solutions.