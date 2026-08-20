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Aptar Beauty expands US production of Meridian aerosol actuators
Key takeaways
- Aptar Beauty is expanding US production of its Meridian aerosol actuator platform to strengthen supply chain resilience and reduce lead times.
- Meridian Spray production is moving from Mexico to Illinois, US, while Meridian Mousse capacity is increasing in the US.
- The actuators support a wide range of personal care formats, with customizable spray performance.
Aptar Beauty, a segment of Aptar Group, is expanding the production of its Meridian aerosol actuator platform in the US to support supply chain resilience and accelerate time-to-market. The aerosol actuators — Meridian Spray and Meridian Mousse — are compatible with a variety of aerosol personal care formats and are touted to deliver ergonomic performance and a premium design.
The global dispensing solutions company is bolstering its US manufacturing capabilities and aiming to better support customer demand by transitioning the production of Meridian Spray from Queretaro, Mexico, to Cary, Illinois.
The company has expanded the capacity of Meridian Mousse, which was already locally available.
The actuator platform is compatible with a wide range of personal care applications, ranging from hair, skin, body, baby, and sun care, as well as supporting use in home and pet care.
“The expansion of Meridian production in Cary reflects Aptar Beauty’s commitment to delivering innovative dispensing solutions backed by local manufacturing expertise,” says Erin Harmon, director of Marketing at Aptar Beauty North American Market.
“By increasing US production of this highly versatile platform, we are helping customers strengthen supply chain resilience, reduce lead times, and bring products to market faster. Combined with Meridian’s premium design and broad formulation compatibility, these capabilities help brands accelerate innovation and deliver exceptional consumer experiences across multiple categories.”
Supporting beauty formats
Meridian Spray supports spray and powder beauty formats, while Meridian Mousse is designed with mousse, foam, gel, and lotion applications in mind.
Aptar Beauty is expanding production of its Meridian aerosol actuator platform in the US.
The hooded aerosol actuators are touted to have clean lines, rounded contours, and a soft-touch matte finish to provide premium aesthetics for an elevated appearance. The ergonomics of the components are supported by a textured finger pad, light actuation force, and increased actuator height to improve precision.
Both actuators are aligned for use with Aptar’s VX Valve for continuous dispensing and Bag-on-Valve (BOV) systems for 360-degree dispensing. Meridian Spray is also compatible with the AAT Vertical Slider Aerosol Valve, manufactured in the US, aligning it for use in high-powder and shimmer formulations.
The platform carries a myriad of applications across the personal care industry.
Meridian Mousse is designed for styling mousses, foam conditioners, hair color foams, cleansing and moisturizing foams, shaving foams, self-tanning mousses, body lotions, after-sun treatments, baby care products, therapeutic and medicated foams, pet grooming products, and household cleaning foams.
Meridian Spray is compatible with products such as dry shampoo, hair spray, texture and volumizing sprays, root touch-up, scalp treatments, hair and body mists, hair and body oils, glitter sprays, all-over deodorants, self-tanning and sun care products, facial mists, make-up setting sprays, air fresheners, cooking oils, and medicated spray and powder treatments.
The platform also carries insert options, enabling customization of spray patterns, particle size, and output rates, including a fan insert designed for even distribution of products.