Brazilian grapes enter Chinese market with Termotécnica’s EPS packaging
Termotécnica, a Latin American manufacturer of packaging solutions in expanded polystyrene (EPS) packaging, is enabling Brazilian fruit producers to deliver their products to the Chinese market, establishing a new benchmark for sustainable and long-distance fruit exports.
Termotécnica welcomes the signing of the Protocol on Phytosanitary Requirements for the Export of Fresh Grapes from Brazil to China. The agreement, formalized by Brazilian and Chinese authorities, opens the door for Brazil’s grapes to reach new markets in packaging designed for long-distance exports.
Through Termotécnica’s partnership with the Brazilian Association of Fruit and Derivatives Producers and Exporters (ABRAFRUTAS) and producers, the company has been dedicated to fruit export for over a decade and sees great potential in the opening of China to Brazilian grapes.
According to Eduardo Brandão, executive director of ABRAFRUTAS, Brazil currently exports 70% of its fruit to Europe, making market diversification essential for sustained growth. However, due to the large distance between Brazil and Europe, there are logistical challenges to be overcome by integrating the cold chain and air and sea operators.
Albano Schmidt, Termotécnica’s president, says: “All the conservation technology and design of our EPS FarmFresh solutions allow our customers to communicate these differences to international markets.”
Sustainable preservation
Termotécnica’s DaColheita FarmFresh packaging solutions are made from EPS. The fully recyclable coolers help maintain the quality of fresh produce during long-distance transit. With 98% of EPS composed of air, the packaging reduces overall weight, cutting transportation costs and CO2 emissions.
According to Termotécnica’s managing director, Nivaldo Fernandes de Oliveira, the APPC Agroindustrial Cooperative, representing a group of rural producers from Pilar do Sul, Brazil, exported its gourmet Pilar Moscato grapes to Hong Kong SAR. Packed in Termotécnica’s FarmFresh coolers, the grapes retained their premium quality throughout the journey.
Previously, Termotécnica collaborated with Fermac Cargo, which has joined the SAF Corporate Program — Sustainable Aviation Fuel — of Air France KLM Martinair Cargo. This program has already achieved a CO2 reduction of approximately 102,070 kg across three key export routes for Brazilian fruits to Europe.
Termotécnica also supplied FarmFresh coolers for a shipment of mangoes from Brazilian producer Happy Fruits to Paris, transported on Air France’s eco-friendly aircraft. The coolers’ lightweight design — 60% lighter than traditional cardboard boxes — resulted in up to 6% savings on air freight costs while reducing the shipment’s environmental footprint.