Acme Mills launches bio-based fabrics for the packaging industry
Acme Mills Company has announced the launch of Natura, a line of bio-based polylactic acid (PLA) fabrics designed to replace petroleum-based nonwovens like PET, PP and Nylon. Natura fabrics include FDA GRAS-compliant options suitable for food-safe applications, such as beverage filters, food packaging and disposable cutlery.
The product line includes an array of fabric types, such as spunbond nonwovens, needled felts, hydroentangled and melt-blown textiles, catering to other industries besides packaging, including healthcare, automotive, furniture and filtration.
Matt Utley, chief of strategy at Acme Mills, says: “Natura is more than just a product line. It’s a testament to our commitment to innovation and sustainability. By offering a bio-based alternative to petroleum-based textiles, we are empowering industries to make environmentally responsible choices without sacrificing performance.”
Innovation with global reach
Crafted from renewable resources like corn starch and sugarcane, Natura fabrics are biodegradable under industrial composting conditions.
The production process, informed by sustainability insights from NatureWorks, offers a reduction in GHG emissions and fossil fuel usage compared to traditional plastics.
With a global manufacturing and supply chain network across Europe and North America, Acme Mills ensures efficient production and distribution of Natura fabrics to meet the rising demand for sustainable materials.
Additionally, Acme Mills is exploring composite material technology by combining Natura PLA fabrics with other bio-based fibers to enhance strength, durability and versatility for demanding applications.