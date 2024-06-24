Broadside Enterprises and DeliverZero propel circular takeaway packs in New York
24 Jun 2024 --- Broadside Enterprises, an innovator in the digital restaurant space and provider of gourmet meals on demand, has entered a partnership with DeliverZero, a US-based reusable takeout container service.
The collaboration aims to reduce single-use container waste generated by the food delivery industry, which sees an estimated 561 billion disposable food containers discarded annually in the US.
DeliverZero’s reusable containers offer a “practical and sustainable” alternative, allowing Broadside’s digital restaurants to reduce waste associated with takeout and delivery. “The convenient return system for customers further simplifies the transition to a more environmentally conscious approach,” states the partnership.
“Our goal is to leverage our combined expertise to significantly reduce takeout waste in our business. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to building a more sustainable future for the food delivery industry,” comments Alan Moore, CEO of Broadside.
Impact reach
Broadside reports over one million delivery orders have been completed on its digital restaurant platform in Southern California. It hails this new partnership as a “critical step toward minimizing single-use packaging and promoting a circular economy.”
“Delivery is a convenience that shouldn't come at the expense of our planet,” says Moore. “By aligning our digital restaurants, delivery partners and valued customers in this pursuit of a greener future, we can make a real difference together.”
Lauren Sweeney, DeliverZero CEO, adds: “Partnering with restaurant brands that value reuse is crucial to our mission to reduce takeout waste.”
“Our system allows customers to easily opt for reusable packaging, which is more climate-friendly than single-use options.”
However, Sweeney concedes that the overarching mission relies on restaurants choosing to offer these reusable options. “Through our collaboration with Broadside, customers will soon have many more restaurants to choose from that provide reusable packaging.”
Foodservice advances
The scope of e-commerce has expanded from retail into the foodservice industry, offering convenience to consumers and new opportunities for restaurants. However, this convenience largely brings environmental concerns, particularly regarding packaging waste.
Innovating in this space, Huhtamaki and 2M Group of Companies deployed Xampla’s plastic-free Morro Coating polymer to replace traditional barrier coatings in takeaway boxes. Developed by deep-tech company Xampla, Morro Coating is an plant-based alternative to renewable and fossil-derived plastic coatings.
Meanwhile, Starbucks and Grubhub partnered this month to provide Grubhub foodservice delivery to Starbucks customers in the US. To ensure quality and assist with delivery, Starbucks has developed multiple packaging solutions, including two-cup to-go trays and improved shopper bags.
In a “landmark move” for the fast-food industry, McDonald’s largest independent franchisee Arcos Dorados Holdings has begun equipping its food packaging with a 100% biodegradable barrier compound made with Janus technology by J&J Green Paper.