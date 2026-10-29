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Calyx Containers launches packaging procurement AI software at Supply Side Global 2026
Key takeaways
- Calyx Containers has launched PackOS, an AI-powered software platform designed to streamline packaging procurement, at Supply Side Global 2026 in Las Vegas, US.
- The platform’s Quick Quote feature generates packaging specifications, photorealistic 3D renderings, and production-backed pricing in approximately 60 seconds for supported label formats.
- PackOS aims to connect sourcing, approvals, and order management, with Calyx expanding its technology offering beyond cannabis packaging into supplements, beauty, food and beverage, and other consumer goods sectors.
Calyx Containers has introduced its PackOS software to optimize packaging procurement processes. The US-based cannabis packaging manufacturer, supplier, and technology company launched the AI-powered tool at Supply Side Global 2026 in Las Vegas, US (Oct 26–30).
“For the past decade, we’ve worked alongside brands to solve some of the most complicated packaging challenges, and we’ve seen firsthand how much time, money, and opportunity get lost in the process,” says Alex Gonzalez, co-founder and president of Calyx.
“We built Calyx around solving those problems through manufacturing. Now, we’re taking everything we’ve learned and turning it into technology that can change how an entire industry operates. PackOS represents where we’re going in our next decade, and our vision extends far beyond cannabis.”
The company says that, as of now, packaging procurement remains largely dependent on manual processes that can delay product launches, obscure production costs, and limit companies’ response to market demands.
Optimizing workflows
PackOS’s public debut includes Quick Quote, which lets brands upload artwork, generate packaging specifications and photorealistic 3D renderings, and receive production-backed pricing in approximately 60 seconds for supported label formats, according to the provider.
More broadly, the platform aims to connect sourcing, approvals, and order management to replace processes that usually take days or weeks.
Simon Knobel, co-founder and CEO of Calyx, comments: “A packaging quote isn't just a number. It requires understanding the artwork, materials, manufacturing methods, production quantities, and how each decision affects the final cost.”
“Historically, that information has been scattered across different people, suppliers, and systems. We built PackOS to bring those variables together, using AI to interpret artwork and connect it with real manufacturing data. What used to require multiple rounds of emails and manual calculations can now happen in seconds.”
The platform offers multi-path sourcing and order management, which aims to improve flexibility and control, and to allow brands to compare domestic and international manufacturing options, pricing, and lead times within one platform, Calyx says.
It adds that order management functionality will soon be able to connect purchasing with production, fulfillment, delivery, and reordering, which is said to help businesses control costs, manage inventory, and meet launch deadlines.
The AI-powered technology behind PackOS is based on the company’s manufacturing equipment, materials, and production requirements to automate time-intensive processes. “This connection between software and production is intended to help brands move beyond preliminary estimates toward informed purchasing decisions.”
Calyx says that PackOS represents its expansion beyond packaging cannabis and into supplements and nutraceuticals, beauty, food and beverage, and other consumer packaged goods industries.
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