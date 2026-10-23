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Südpack Medica launches recyclable mono-PE sterile barrier for pharma packaging
Key takeaways
- Südpack Medica’s new mono-PE sterile barrier targets pharmaceutical applications requiring high mechanical performance and low migration risk.
- The recyclable solution is designed as an alternative to PE/PA/PE structures containing polyamide and adhesives that can complicate recycling.
- Südpack says its LCA shows the mono-PE structure can cut CO2e emissions by more than 50% versus an equivalent PE/PA/PE structure.
Südpack Medica has launched a mono-PE sterile barrier for pharmaceutical applications that boasts protection, reduced migration risks, and recyclability in existing PE recycling streams.
The tubular bag solution featuring the film is said to offer an alternative to PE/ polyamide/PE laminate layers that use polyamides (PA) and other “critical formulation” chemicals, like adhesives, that can complicate recycling.
“PE/PA/PE coextruded films have long been the standard for mechanically demanding applications,” says Südpack Medica. “While PE contributes to good sealing and processing properties, polyamide typically provides the necessary stability and mechanical strength.”
However, the pharmaceutical packager stresses that interactions between packaging materials and sensitive pharmaceutical chemistries are increasingly under “close scrutiny.”
“Even small amounts of migrating substances can be of serious concern in certain applications. This has led to an industry requirement to improve packaging systems and minimize potential sources of contamination.”
The film is developed to protect life science applications during transport, storage, and handling. It aims to provide puncture and flex-crack resistance, reliable processing and sealing properties, and optical quality.
The innovation was achieved through raw material screening, targeted material selection, and optimizations to the coextrusion process, says Südpack.
Earlier this year, Südpack Medica opened its expanded plant in Coulmer, France, which aims to deliver high-quality primary packaging for pharmaceuticals and sterile barrier systems for medical devices and diagnostic applications.
Pharmaceutical circularity
Südpack highlights that the solution is recyclable in established PE recycling streams and under internal assessment criteria. Moreover, an Südpack LCA found that the solution offers a reduction of more than 50% in CO2e emissions compared with an equivalent PE/PA/PE structure.
“By developing a new mono-PE sterile barrier solution, we have demonstrated that high mechanical performance, compliance with regulatory requirements, and recyclability need not be mutually exclusive,” says the pharmaceutical packager.
Südpack says that requirements for pharmaceutical packaging are becoming “increasingly stringent,” with producers having to balance product safety, stability, regulatory compliance, and resource efficiency.
While the pharmaceutical industry is currently not subject to all the EU’s Packaging and Packaging Waste requirements, Packaging Insights recently explored its impact with US-based pharmaceutical packaging supplier Plastic Ingenuity.
“Detailed design-for-recycling criteria and the methodology for assessing whether packaging is recycled at scale will shape many future compliance obligations, making it important for packaging manufacturers to stay engaged as the regulatory framework evolves,” said packaging engineer Paige Greenberg.
Increasingly, health and life science packaging is innovating to meet consumer and regulatory demand for circular solutions. ACG recently launched the RecycloPod PP Ultra blister packaging with high moisture and oxygen barrier protection and a design for recyclability.
Meanwhile, in conversation with Packaging Insights, Ampacet, Peak Nano, and Plastic Ingenuity explored how the pharmaceutical and healthcare packaging industry is also responding to an increase in at-home medical treatments, like GLP-1s, insulin medication, and biologics, alongside recyclability and material reduction efforts.
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