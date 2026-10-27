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South Korean study finds paper straws have higher lifecycle impacts than plastic
Key takeaways
- A South Korean study has found that paper straws have 6.33 times the carcinogenic impact and 2.04 times the acidification impact of conventional plastic straws.
- Bio-based PE straws had 16.18 times the carcinogenic impact and 5.9 times the acidification impact of standard plastics, according to the study.
- The findings measure potential lifecycle emissions rather than direct consumer health risks.
A study commissioned by the South Korean Government has investigated the lifecycle costs associated with different drinking straw materials, finding that paper straws register a carcinogenic impact 6.33 times higher than conventional plastic alternatives.
Commissioned by the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment, and disclosed by People Power Party lawmaker Kim Wi-sang, the Comprehensive Study on Single-Use Straws evaluated four material types, namely, conventional plastic, paper, biodegradable plastic, and bio-based PE.
The study measured factors across 16 impact categories spanning from raw material production to final disposal.
Kim argues that substitute material for straws is ineffective, calling on the South Korean Government to “shift toward substantive reduction policies that cut the use of disposable products.”
Concerns over material swaps
The findings, reported by The Korea Herald, indicate that paper straws exhibit a higher potential cancer risk through total life-cycle emissions, and contribute 2.04 times more to acidification, driving environmental concerns such as acid rain and soil degradation.
Bio-based PE alternatives also showed negative results in the model, recording 16.18 times the human carcinogenic impact and 5.9 times the acidification impact of standard plastics.
Researchers emphasize that these figures measure potential emission-based risks across the entire manufacturing and disposal chain rather than direct health risks to consumers during everyday use.
Scientists and policymakers have been expressing their concerns about paper straws. Previously, research peer-reviewed by the Taylor & Francis Group revealed that 18 out of 20 brands of paper straws contained PFAS, which can cause health issues. According to the study, straws made from paper and bamboo were the most common to contain the chemicals.
Earlier this year, Florida, US, introduced a bill that aims to limit the authority of cities and counties within the state to regulate drinking straws and stirrers. The bill was brought forward to harmonize fragmented legislation and reduce exposure to PFAS.
Meanwhile, a study from Northeastern University, US, in collaboration with the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution on Cape Cod, US, found that marketing claims on paper straws regarding circularity, sustainability, and persistence can be unsupported.
The research team tested 13 drinking straws made from various materials, including paper, bioplastics, and oyster shell fillers, to assess their circularity, sustainability, and persistence. The finding revealed that straws derived from captured methane, a potent GHG, had the least impact on the environment.
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