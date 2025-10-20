CCL Label unveils PPWR-compliant packaging for dairy brands
Key takeaways
- CCL Label introduces a PPWR-compliant portfolio featuring PP lids, IML, stretch sleeves, and monomaterial pouches tailored for dairy products.
- The range supports recyclability and circularity with innovations like EcoFloat and EcoStream materials for improved PET and HDPE recycling.
- The packaging targets dairy trends such as high-protein products and light-blocking functionality.
CCL Label has launched a range of PP lids, In Mould Labels (IML), stretch sleeves, and monomaterial pouches to help dairy companies comply with the EU’s Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR).
“As regulations tighten and consumer demand for sustainable packaging increases, we are proud to support the dairy industry with packaging solutions that not only meet functionality and branding needs but are also aligned with the future of circular packaging,” says Marika Knorr, head of sustainability at CCL Label.
“This new portfolio is a step forward in helping our customers reduce their environmental impact and meet the recyclability criteria outlined in the PPWR proposal.”
Reinhard Streit, vice president for F&B Global at CCL, adds: “Launching a portfolio designed for the specific needs of the dairy industry, such as lightblocking and other barrier properties, is a result of our ongoing R&D work and different business units within CCL collaborating to develop the best products for our dairy customers.”
He says that the high protein trend has “energized” the dairy industry. “We see a lot of innovation happening on the product side that we want to match with the right packaging.“
CCL’s new offerings
The portfolio includes the EcoFloat White low-density, floatable sleeve material designed to improve separation during PET recycling. The white version includes light-blocking capabilities to meet branding needs and enable brands to switch from a colored HDPE or PET bottle to a transparent one.
It also features the EcoFloat floatable shrink sleeve material that can detach cleanly from PET bottles in the recycling sink-float process, supporting bottle-to-bottle recycling.
The EcoStream HDPE is a pressure-sensitive label designed for HDPE containers (such as milk bottles), also allowing clean detaching during recycling.
CCL’s PP lids are said to be recyclable and made from monomaterial PP that match the PP cup and sleeve to form a monomaterial packaging.
The monomaterial pouches are made from recyclable PE or PP, according to CCL. The company adds that they are suitable for liquid dairy products and yogurts, helping brands shift away from complex multi-material laminates.
Its IMLs are labels described as made from PP and molded directly into polypropylene containers, creating a monomaterial solution for “premium” decoration and durability for dairy cups and tubs.
Lastly, the Stretch Sleeves are produced from low-density PE with up to 75% recycled content. They use recyclable decoration technology that requires no adhesives or heat, targeting PET and high-density PE bottles and containers. The company notes that the sleeves offer 360-degree branding and maintain compatibility with existing recycling streams.