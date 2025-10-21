Reedbut Group expands with UK facility to meet e-commerce packaging demand
Key takeaways
- Reedbut Group has relocated to a new 94,000 square-foot facility in Milton Keynes, UK, boosting production capacity.
- The site features a CAD and materials testing area to enhance collaboration and design recyclable, plastic-free corrugated packaging.
- The move supports eco-conscious and e-commerce packaging trends, emphasizing brand storytelling and unboxing experiences.
Reedbut Group, a corrugated packaging manufacturer, has announced its relocation to a new 94,000 square-foot facility in Milton Keynes, UK. The company tells Packaging Insights that this move marks a step forward in its long-term growth strategy amid rising demand for less polluting packaging solutions.
The site will allow Reedbut to boost production capacity and enhance storage, with space for up to 4,700 pallets, according to the company. With the move, the company aims to advance its “eco-conscious packaging solutions that help reduce plastic waste across a range of industries.”
Lucien Spooner, marketing manager at Reedbut Group, tells us: “A key addition is our computer-aided design (CAD) and materials testing area, enabling our design team to collaborate more closely with customers and push the boundaries of what’s possible with recyclable, plastic-free packaging.”
“By leveraging cutting-edge equipment and in-house expertise, we’re better positioned than ever to create high-performance corrugated packaging alternatives tailored to the evolving needs of sectors like fashion, retail, beauty, and electronics — all without compromising on sustainability or functionality.”
Unboxing trend
This expansion aims to improve Reedbut’s ability to respond quickly and flexibly to e-commerce customer requirements.
“Consolidating production under one roof reduces inter-site communication delays and enables faster turnaround times and smoother logistics,” says Spooner.
Spooner highlights that e-commerce packaging is increasingly viewed as a brand touchpoint that can “delight customers, reinforce brand values, and build loyalty.”
“The influence of unboxing content has had a lasting impact. It has elevated packaging design to a strategic brand asset that can be both environmentally responsible and emotionally engaging. While social media trends are ever-evolving, the underlying shift toward experience-driven purchasing is here to stay.”
“Many of our boxes include integrated messaging, instructions, QR codes, and social media handles in their print, extending the customer journey beyond the moment of delivery and into the digital space.”
Enhancing sustainability
Spooner shares that Reedbut’s e-commerce solutions are designed with sustainability and storytelling in mind, incorporating features like custom structural design, vibrant print, and user-friendly opening mechanisms, with no plastic or single-use fillers.
The facility features a biomass boiler and includes plans for the installation of solar power, providing the manufacturer the resources to support product innovation.
“Our investment in energy-efficient technology and processes reflects our wider environmental mission. By aligning every stage of our operation from design to dispatch with sustainable principles, we’re not just improving operational efficiency,” says they.
“We’re reinforcing our position as a strategic partner for brands committed to reducing their environmental footprint. It’s about delivering quality, branded packaging that elevates the customer experience while supporting the planet.”