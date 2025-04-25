Champagne Telmont debuts “ultra-lightweight” bottle on US market
French winery Champagne Telmont has introduced “the world’s first ultra-lightweight standard Champagne bottle” to the US market. At 800 g (1.76 pounds), the bottle launches alongside the winery’s Réserve Brut Champagne. Telmont says this innovation will reduce its carbon emissions by 4% per bottle and challenge “long-held industry conventions.”
“Creativity and innovation must go hand in hand with responsibility. By adopting this ultra-lightweight bottle, we aim to redefine industry standards and contribute to a more sustainable future for Champagne, in the Name of Mother Nature”” says Ludovic du Plessis, president at Telmont.
“In the Name of Mother Nature” is Telmont’s project to convert 100% of its estate’s and partner winegrowers' vineyards to organic and regenerative agriculture, preserve biodiversity, and “drastically” reduce its carbon emissions to achieve net zero by 2050.
Telmont highlights that bottle manufacturing currently represents 30% of the Champagne industry’s carbon footprint. According to the winery, this is largely due to the industry standard that Champagne bottles weigh 835 g to fulfill the necessary pressure requirements.
“After years of rigorous research and testing, Maison Telmont succeeded in vetting an eco-conscious bottle without compromising strength or elegance,” the company says.
“Developed in partnership with French glassmaker Verallia, Telmont developed a significantly lighter bottle while maintaining Champagne’s essential pressure resistance and refined aesthetic.”
The Champagne bottling process
The production of the Telmont glass bottle does not require modifying existing manufacturing processes or equipment, which the company says can facilitate adoption across the industry.
Telmont began producing the 800 g bottles in 2022 with an initial run of 3,000 bottles and the bottles are now arriving in the US market following the required three-year aging process.
Production scaled to 30,000 bottles in 2023, followed by 220,000 bottles in 2024, and from 2025, all Telmont bottles are said to be produced at this weight.
Telmont’s Réserve Brut is available in the lightweight 800 g bottle at select in-person retailers and online for US$76.
In similar news, Target became the first US retailer to sell the Collective Good wine range in recycled paper bottles and Aldi launched its aluminum-based own-brand wine bottle.