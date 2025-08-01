Clean Cult supplies Whole Foods with refillable cleaning products
Clean Cult, a provider of aluminum and paper-based carton packaging for cleaning products, has partnered with US supermarket chain Whole Foods to supply its refillable packaging solutions.
“Our customers care about what’s in their products and what’s not,” says Ruby Rios, senior category merchant at Whole Foods Market.
“I’m excited to launch Clean Cult because it brings something new to the household essentials aisle — convenient, low-waste design paired with clean, effective formulas. It’s the kind of packaging innovation and ingredient integrity we’re proud to put on our shelves.”
Ryan Lupberger, CEO and co-founder at Clean Cult, adds: “We built Clean Cult to prove that responsible design and high performance can go hand in hand. Teaming up with Whole Foods Market helps bring that mission to more homes and makes plastic reduction an everyday habit without sacrifice.”
Sustainability and performance
Clean Cult’s products reportedly underwent a “rigorous” vetting process for transparency, efficacy testing, and biodegradability standards. The company is also Green Seal certified for sustainability and performance.
Whole Foods has begun rolling out Clean Cult’s solutions in regions “strategically selected” for their “eco-conscious shoppers and progressive retail leadership,” including the Northeast, Rocky Mountain, South Pacific, and Northern California.
Whole Foods customers in select stores in these regions can now purchase Clean Cult’s best-selling products, including Fresh Linen and Lavender Laundry Sheets, Juniper Sandalwood and Lavender Liquid Laundry Detergent Cartons, and Fresh Rain and Lemon Zest Dish Soaps in ready-to-use aluminum bottles and paper-based refill cartons.
Earlier this summer, Clean Cult supplied its refillable cleaning products to 1,800 Target stores across the US.