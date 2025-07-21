IL Group launches protective label solution for light-sensitive pharmaceuticals
IL Group has released its Light Protect Pack, a labeling solution that protects light-sensitive medications.
The label can block harmful light at wavelengths of 380 nanometers, protecting photosensitive drugs, says the Japan-based pharmaceutical packaging solution provider.
Eiji Funabashi, president at Iwata Label USA, IL Group’s US entity, says: “This labeling solution solves a long-standing challenge in pharmaceutical packaging: balancing visibility with protection.”
“With Light Protect Pack, manufacturers and healthcare providers get the best of both worlds — reliable light shielding and visual clarity, ensuring drug integrity, safety, and usability.”
Manufacturers can also customize light shielding based on specific product requirements. For example, the label series can use amber or aluminum for lower-spectrum wavelengths.
The Light Protect Pack can shield light from glass or plastic vials and syringes, enabling visual inspection and protection.
In recent pharmaceutical packaging developments, Schreiner MediPharm developed the Smart Syringe Box to track syringes used in clinical trials. Alvotech acquired Ivers-Lee to increase its assembly and packaging capacity.