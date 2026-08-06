Cosmogen & Asquan equip biotech beauty brand with refill sun care stick

- Industry news
Industry news
- Category news
Category news
- Beauty & self care
- Beverages
- Bioplastics
- Caps & closures
- Compostables
- Design & branding
- E-commerce
- Electronics
- Labels & labeling
- Machinery & automation
- Metals
- Other materials
- Other packaging
- Pet food
- Pharma & healthcare
- Premium luxury
- Reports
- Key trends
- Multimedia
- Journal
- Events
- Suppliers
- Home
- Industry news
Industry news
- Category news
Category news
- Beauty & self care
- Beverages
- Bioplastics
- Caps & closures
- Compostables
- Design & branding
- E-commerce
- Electronics
- Labels & labeling
- Machinery & automation
- Metals
- Other materials
- Other packaging
- Pet food
- Pharma & healthcare
- Premium luxury
- Reports
- Key trends
- Multimedia
- Events
- Suppliers
Key takeaways
- Cosmogen & Asquan has supplied Firn with its watertight Stick ReUse packaging for the SPF50+ Invisible Sun Stick.
- The PP refill system is designed to reduce plastic use by 56% with each replacement cartridge.
- The customizable format supports solid skin care, make-up, and fragrance formulas.
Cosmogen & Asquan has supplied its Stick ReUse to Firn for its Invisible Sun Stick.
The refill stick is a patented Cosmogen & Asquan watertight design made from polypropylene (PP) with an aluminum finish. According to the personal care packager, the application saves 56% of plastic with every refill.
“Stick ReUse was born of a market study that revealed a gap in the existing offer: the absence of a watertight stick in a premium version,” says Cosmogen & Asquan.
“As skin care, make-up and fragrance formulas increasingly come in solid form, it provides a packaging answer to this momentum, reconciling performance in use with eco-design, while also adapting to new on-the-go habits.”
The solution is also available in recycled PP or with an aluminum housing offered in silver, rose gold, and gunmetal finishes.
Firn’s SPF50+ Invisible Sun Stick features the company’s proprietary Thirty Days Stem Cell Complex (STM30) biotechnology, which combines two laboratory-cultivated ingredients: alpine plant stem-cell extracts and microorganisms isolated from glaciers.
The France-based biotech skin care company says the complex supports skin regeneration, cellular energy production, and protection against oxidative stress.
The rise of refill
The refill fits inside the outer housing, only working when fitted, safeguarding the “integrity and image of the brand.”
“Compatible with solid skin care, hybrid formulas, color cosmetics, and solid fragrance, and fully customizable, Stick ReUse addresses the full range of categories now embracing the stick format,” says Cosmogen & Asquan.
Refillable packaging for personal care products is gaining traction among consumers and brands concerned with excessive packaging waste.
Recently, Greenpeace US called on Dove and parent company Unilever to phase out plastic packaging amid the FMCG giants’ partnership with the FIFA World Cup 2026. The environmental organization cites research suggesting microplastics are turning up in men’s reproductive tissue.
Meanwhile, at this year’s London Packaging Week (Sep 16–17), UK, refillable solutions are poised to take center stage. Packaging companies like Amcor and Spectra Packaging, along with personal care brands such as Paco Rabanne and Cahé Cosmétique, are presenting their latest innovations in the category.
Also in the development space, Suri, a personal care product provider based in London, UK, launched a toothpaste featuring a reusable, custom-designed pump and plant-based refill that are said to be home-compostable after use.