Ardagh Glass unveils glass bottle for soda company’s mixer range

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Key takeaways
- Ardagh Glass Packaging launches a 275 mL recyclable glass bottle for Fitz’s craft mixer range.
- The collaboration aims to strengthen Ardagh’s US footprint and support versatile packaging for multiple beverages.
- The clear flint glass design enhances shelf appeal and highlights product quality.
Ardagh Glass Packaging-North America (AGP-North America) has launched a 275 mL glass bottle for Fitz Bottling Company’s Tonic Water, Tonic Water Zero, and Club Soda. The collaboration aims to enhance AGP-North America’s footprint in the region.
Fitz’s Bottling Company is a craft soda brand based in St. Louis, Missouri, US, known for its flagship Root Beer and small-batch approach.
Rashmi Markan, chief commercial officer at AGP-North America, says: “Ardagh Glass Packaging remains focused on expanding its portfolio of US‑made glass bottles to give craft beverage producers greater flexibility in how they package their products.”
“We were pleased to work with Fitz’s Bottling Company, one of the most recognized craft soda brands in the US, to develop this 275 mL bottle that offers versatility to package multiple products and a design that strengthens shelf appeal.”
The bottles are made from clear flint glass and manufactured in the US. They are fully recyclable and can be recycled “endlessly without any loss in purity or quality,” according to AGP-North America.
Michael Alter, founder and president at Fitz’s Bottling Company, says: “Partnering with Ardagh Glass Packaging from concept to completion on our quality beverage mixer launch was a seamless experience and critical to bringing our vision to life.
“Glass packaging was central to our strategy, allowing us to showcase the quality, craftsmanship, and character of our mixers, and Ardagh understood that vision. Their collaborative approach helped us create a unique bottle that truly showcases our products and perfectly represents our brand.”
Glass innovations
Last year, Ardagh Glass Packaging Europe announced it would provide its long-term customer Jägermeister with “the world’s first” emerald green bottles produced at its NextGen Furnace.
The NextGen Furnace’s hybrid technology uses 42 electrodes, which are responsible for up to 80% of the electrical heating needed and have already been shown to work for the production of amber glass packaging.
More recently, British Glass warned that the UK’s current packaging EPR undermines the glass sector by “distorting” material choices and encouraging the use of “less sustainable” packaging alternatives.