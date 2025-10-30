Quadpack unveils eye cream tube featuring recycled content
Key takeaways
- Quadpack’s Serenity Tube features a unique spatula applicator for better formula absorption.
- The solution combines a polypropylene cap with a polyethylene tube, available with an aluminum or ethylene-vinyl alcohol barrier for added formula protection.
- It can include up to 100% recycled content, reducing carbon footprint by 21%.
Quadpack has released the Serenity Tube for eye cream solutions. According to the cosmetic packaging solutions provider, the tube is available with an aluminum barrier layer or polypropylene, with an ethylene-vinyl alcohol barrier for formula protection. The cap is made of polyethylene.
Moreover, the spatula-shaped applicator helps absorption by gently massaging the skin.
Due to a valve system, the applicator also allows for either a thin line or a wide spread of product to be applied without leaks or drips. Quadpack says that the Serenity Tube is ideal for depuffing or anti-aging serums.
Alejandra Isern, category specialist at Quadpack, says: “Serenity offers an engaging way of applying eye creams and adds value to the product, thanks to the textured applicator and the shape of the opening.”
“It works in tandem with the formula, boosting its performance. Flexible applicators are very popular for lip care, but we’ve expanded the category to eyes. It’s just as comfortable as using your fingers.”
The solution is 18 mm in diameter and available in 8–25 mL sizes. All components can be customized to match a brand’s design.
Recycled content
Quadpack highlights that recycled content can also be added to the tube, with up to 100% in the cap and 50% in the sleeve. The personal care manufacturer highlights that switching from virgin plastic to recycled content can reduce the carbon footprint by 21%.
In July, Quadpack invested in new equipment to manufacture lip gloss dip-in bottles at its facility in Kierspe, Germany. The injection-moulding equipment allows the company to produce monomaterial packaging from PET and PCR.
It also launched a monomaterial PET liquid makeup bottle, aimed at masstige and niche brands, and equipped Idony Cosmetics with its 4.5 mL Gala dip-in solutions for lip tint, bronzer, and blush.
The three solutions can also be made of monomaterial, recyclable PET.