- Industry news
Industry news
- Category news
Category news
- Beauty & self care
- Beverages
- Bioplastics
- Caps & closures
- Compostables
- Design & branding
- E-commerce
- Electronics
- Labels & labeling
- Machinery & automation
- Metals
- Other materials
- Other packaging
- Pet food
- Pharma & healthcare
- Premium luxury
- Reports
- Key trends
- Multimedia
- Journal
- Events
- Suppliers
- Home
- Industry news
Industry news
- Category news
Category news
- Beauty & self care
- Beverages
- Bioplastics
- Caps & closures
- Compostables
- Design & branding
- E-commerce
- Electronics
- Labels & labeling
- Machinery & automation
- Metals
- Other materials
- Other packaging
- Pet food
- Pharma & healthcare
- Premium luxury
- Reports
- Key trends
- Multimedia
- Events
- Suppliers
Epson collaborates with EPS to launch direct-to-object printing system
Key takeaways
- Epson has partnered with EPS to bring its ContourJet robotic direct-to-object printing system to North American manufacturers.
- The digital platform enables high-quality graphics on complex 3D packaging shapes, including curved and non-cylindrical objects such as specialty bottles.
- Direct-to-object printing supports customization, short runs, and label-free packaging decoration while reducing changeover costs and potential recycling challenges.
Epson has selected Engineered Printing Solutions (EPS) as its North America partner for its ContourJet direct-to-object digital printing platform. The new robotic system is designed to print “high-quality” graphics directly on three-dimensional objects.
“Robot-enabled print enables packaging suppliers to decorate non-flat and non-cylindrical objects digitally for the first time,” a spokesperson at EPS tells Packaging Insights. “One example would be specialty bottles that have complicated curves and shapes.”
“Since the object is rotated via a robot and the printheads articulate, the shapes it can print on are almost limitless,” the spokesperson continues. “The print quality is excellent, there are no stitches or defects. The robots are accurate to tens of microns, so print quality is more than good enough for our target applications.”
Epson launched ContourJet at Printing United Expo 2026 in Las Vegas, US (23–25 September).
Shunya Fukuda, chief operating officer of Epson’s Inkjet Solution Operations Division, comments: “EPS brings application expertise to industrial direct-to-object printing. We are confident this partnership will bring ContourJet to manufacturers across North America.”
“EPS will sell the system and provide the applications development, installation, operator training, and service support that industrial manufacturers require,” Fukuda explains.
Kenneth Stack, executive chairman of EPS, states: “Epson had a choice of partners across North America and selected EPS. The decision reflects the work we have spent four decades doing in industrial direct-to-object printing.”
Complete digitalization
According to EPS, ContourJet can support short runs, customization, and variable designs for packaging because the system is “completely digital,” involving no changeover costs between designs.
The company spokesperson says that all users need to do is click on a new artwork file, and the printing process starts. “Variable data is also available.”
The spokesperson adds that direct-to-object printing offers benefits for packaging manufacturers compared with labels and other conventional decoration methods.
“Labels add cost and often create recycling complexity. Also, the no-label look is considered to be premium versus having a label, and now we are enabling it with direct-to-object inkjet printing.
Regarding the potential challenges of introducing robotic direct-to-object printing into a packaging production environment, the spokesperson says: “Like any new technology, training is the key.”
“Digital printers use process colors, where analog technologies like screen or pad use spot color. New pre-treatment technologies may be required with digital. Making the analog-to-digital transition requires training, and EPS brings decades of experience with pre-treatment, workflow, color management, and print.”
Stack discussed some of the initial challenges packagers may face when adopting direct-to-object printing, how to get through them, as well as some of the misconceptions some industry players may have surrounding direct-to-object printing, in a recent interview with Packaging Insights.
On the collaboration with Epson, Stack argues: “The ContourJet is an impressive piece of technology, but successful industrial printing is about more than the machine itself.”
“It requires expertise in applications engineering, surface preparation, ink systems, process development, and production support. That is where EPS has built its reputation and why we are bringing this technology to manufacturers across North America.”