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Futamura and Bio4Life unveil produce label ahead of PPWR compostability requirement
Key takeaways
- Futamura and Bio4Life have developed a certified home- and industrially compostable pressure-sensitive label for fresh produce.
- The label combines Futamura’s cellulose-based NatureFlex film with Bio4Life’s compostable BioTAK adhesive.
- The solution helps brands replace conventional plastic stickers and prepare for the EU PPWR compostability requirement taking effect in February 2028.
Futamura has collaborated with Netherlands-based label producer Bio4life on a certified at-home and industrially compostable pressure-sensitive adhesive (PSA) label, compliant with the EU’s Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation’s (PPWR) compostability requirements starting in 2028.
The label is designed to help retailers and packagers remove conventional plastic stickers from fresh fruit and vegetables. The label combines Futamura’s NatureFlex cellulose film with Bio4life’s at-home compostable adhesive.
Futamura explains that traditionally, PSA labels use fossil-based plastics and non-compostable adhesives, making them a contamination risk in organic waste streams and anaerobic processes.
“NatureFlex films have been tested for High Solids Anaerobic Digestion according to ISO15985:2004. The results showed that all samples could be considered as completely biodegradable under solid, anaerobic conditions,” a Futamura spokesperson tells Packaging Insights.
“Compostable fruit and vegetable labels are a great innovation that supports a truly circular economy,” continues Gerard Benthem, sales manager at Futamura.
“Bio4life and Futamura have a shared vision for the future of labeling, and we hope to help brands and retailers transition away from conventional plastics to renewable and compostable label materials.”
Previously, we spoke to Coveris and Tipa Compostable Packaging about rising consumer demand for environmentally sustainable solutions and tightening regulations around the compostability of produce stickers.
“Produce labels are among the most common sources of contamination in composting, largely due to accidental disposal. By transitioning to certified home compostable labels, the industry can significantly reduce this issue while aligning with long-term goals to improve food waste recycling,” Will Mercer, BU paper R&D director at Coveris, told us.
Regulation ready
The innovation can help brands and packagers prepare for the PPWR compostable label requirement, which comes into force in February 2028.
“The fresh produce industry now faces just one remaining harvest cycle to complete trials and testing,” outlines Futamura. “This restricted timeline highlights the need for close collaboration across the supply chain to ensure fully compliant solutions are trialed, tested, and ready ahead of PPWR requirements.”
Alongside the EU, other countries are also trying to limit conventional fossil-based labels. Last year, the state of South Australia postponed its ban on non-compostable plastic fruit stickers after producers raised concerns about the cost of compostable alternatives.
In 2025, Tipa Compostable Packaging and Bio4Pack introduced a label for fresh produce certified as home compostable. The pressure-sensitive adhesive allows for firm attachment on produce with varying surface smoothness and roughness levels.
Meanwhile, earlier this year, Sinclair supplied Copefrut, a fresh fruit producer and exporter from Chile, with its home-compostable labels.
Industry collaboration
Futamura’s NatureFlex film uses a cellulose-based feedstock derived from wood pulp. It is available in clear, white, or metalized options. Moreover, its stiff feel means it can be used in thinner grammage and is suitable for printing, meeting brand design requirements.
The Futamura spokesperson adds: “Labels produced with NatureFlex films in combination with the compostable adhesive BioTAK have been proven to run on high speed applicators, with no issues.”
Additional qualities of NatureFlex films include a high barrier to oils and chemicals and suitability for die-cutting and dispensing. Meanwhile, for the compostable label, Bio4Life delivered certified home and industrial compostable label stock.
Marcel de Oude, co-owner at Bio4life, says: “Our home compostable adhesive technology BioTAK is designed to work hand-in-hand with renewable home compostable substrates like NatureFlex.”
“This partnership showcases how collaboration can accelerate the shift toward packaging that supports a circular economy.”