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Graphic Packaging advances plastic reduction in nutraceuticals
Key takeaways
- Graphic Packaging International and CTI are bringing Boardio paperboard canisters to North American nutraceutical brands as an alternative to rigid plastic bottles and tubs.
- The packaging features customizable barrier options and multiple sizes to protect supplements while supporting shelf differentiation and branding.
- Boardio is said to be able to reduce plastic use by more than 90% in some configurations compared with rigid plastic cans.
Graphic Packaging International has introduced the Boardie paperboard canister targeting North American nutraceutical brands. The rigid plastic packaging alternative is available via Combined Technologies (CTI).
Based in Atlanta, Georgia, US, Graphic Packaging describes its Boardio packaging as a practical, scalable option made primarily from paperboard and compatible with tailored barrier options to protect against oxygen and moisture.
This function is particularly important for dry and sensitive applications such as supplements, vitamins, powders, gummies, and similar products.
CTI, a co-packing partner for the health and wellness market with 26 years of packaging experience, says that it supports customers across North America from its Bristol, Indiana contract packaging plant.
In particular, the company specializes in primary and secondary packaging for nutraceutical and other over-the-counter products, including gummies, vitamins, tablets and capsules, softgels, powders, and other health-focused formats.
Jerry Thompson, president and owner of CTI, comments: “The health and wellness aisle is highly competitive, and many brands are looking for packaging that better reflects their values while helping them stand out.”
“By offering Graphic Packaging’s Boardio solution, we can give our customers access to an alternative to rigid plastic that delivers the shelf appeal, product protection, operational efficiency, and economics they need.”
Shelf differentiation
CTI’s Boardio offerings are in a range of sizes and barrier levels, including high-barrier options for applications requiring high levels of protection.
Graphic Packaging refers to traditional nutraceutical bottles as a “sea of sameness,” adding that Boardio can support high-quality and “vibrant” 360-degree print, making it suitable for brands seeking shelf differentiation.
The packaging provider adds that Boardio can ensure visual branding without the need for a separate label and while providing additional space to communicate usage information and promotions.
The packaging range has a competitive cost profile, in some cases resulting in savings in comparison to traditional plastic tubs or bottles, Graphic Packaging and CTI outline.
Thompson continues: “Our job is to help customers find packaging that works — not just from a sustainability perspective, but also in terms of product protection, cost, operational efficiency, and retailing.”
“With Boardio, we advise customers on materials, barriers, and package formats needed to get a product successfully to market.”
Facilitating plastic reduction
Graphic Packaging and CTI indicate that for some packaging configurations Boardio can reduce plastic use by more than 90% when compared to rigid plastic cans. Its structure is designed for easy handling, stacking, opening, and reclosing, the companies add.
Carlos Carrillo, VP of Global Innovation at Graphic Packaging, says: “Our goal is to replace existing packaging with something better — more circular, more functional, and more convenient.”
“Boardio delivers on all three, proving that brands no longer have to compromise. They can have it all in one smart, standout pack. And by working with co-packing partners like CTI, we’re making it easier for brands to bring that innovation to market.”
Recently, Packaging Insights discussed supplement packaging design with Great Earth and ACG Group to understand how format, material, and regulatory pressures are reshaping the industry. Formats such as stick packs, sachets, and other portion-controlled options stood out as consumers seek portable nutrition.
Last month, at Pack Expo 2026, Graphic Packaging highlighted its paper-based offerings designed to address the EPR requirements in the US.
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