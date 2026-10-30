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CBE JU spotlights bio-based packaging innovation for food and energy security
Key takeaways
- CBE JU showcased 29 bio-based solutions at GBS 2026, highlighting the commercial potential of bio-based packaging.
- The organization stressed the need to move bio-based innovation from research toward industrial scale-up and investment.
- A CBE JU co-hosted workshop called for stronger involvement of primary producers in bio-based value chains and better collaboration.
The Circular Bio-Based Europe Joint Undertaking (CBE JU) took part in the Global Bioeconomy Summit (GBS2026) in Dublin, Ireland, showcasing 29 bio-based solutions engineered by its funded projects.
The theme of GBS2026 was “Bioeconomy for Socio-Economic Transformation and Climate Action.” It framed discussions on how bio-based solutions in packaging and other areas can contribute to addressing food and energy security, biodiversity loss, and climate change.
The event, organized by the Government of Ireland and the International Advisory Council on Global Bioeconomy, took place on October 20–21, coinciding with Ireland’s Presidency of the Council of the EU.
At the event, Virginia Puzzolo, head of program at CBE JU, emphasized the importance of “de-risking investment, connecting innovators with industry and finance, and creating the right conditions for new products to reach the market.”
“GBS2026 confirmed that the bioeconomy conversation is increasingly about delivery: moving from promising results to industrial deployment. We were honored to present the achievements of its funded projects and to contribute to the debate on industrial scale-up, market uptake, and the role of primary producers,” says the CBE JU.
Calling for wider market adoption
At CBE JU’s booth, it presented bio-based innovation, including coffee packaged in bio-based and compostable capsules.
CBE JU also co-hosted a workshop on the role of primary producers in bio-based value chains, together with Ireland’s National Bioeconomy Research Centre BiOrbic, the Rootlinks project, and ReFarm Ireland.
The workshop identified the following priorities: engaging primary producers as business partners in bio-based value chains, enhancing collaboration across the value chain, raising awareness of the opportunities presented by underused biomass, and ensuring that the needs and perspectives of primary producers are represented.
Panama is set to host the next edition of the GBS in 2028, marking the first time the event will take place in Latin America and the Caribbean.
Recently, Packaging Insights spoke to CBE JU about the bio-based material projects it funds. CBE JU expected them to achieve “widespread” market adoption over the coming years and demonstrate “the growing commercial potential” of bio-based packaging solutions.
Last month, we talked to Bahar Koyuncu, project officer at CBE JU, about the organization’s packaging projects, including BioWrap, a flagship project in Germany to scale paper-based bubble wrap.
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