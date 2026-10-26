- Industry news
Industry news
- Category news
Category news
- Beauty & self care
- Beverages
- Bioplastics
- Caps & closures
- Compostables
- Design & branding
- E-commerce
- Electronics
- Labels & labeling
- Machinery & automation
- Metals
- Other materials
- Other packaging
- Pet food
- Pharma & healthcare
- Premium luxury
- Reports
- Key trends
- Multimedia
- Journal
- Events
- Suppliers
- Home
- Industry news
Industry news
- Category news
Category news
- Beauty & self care
- Beverages
- Bioplastics
- Caps & closures
- Compostables
- Design & branding
- E-commerce
- Electronics
- Labels & labeling
- Machinery & automation
- Metals
- Other materials
- Other packaging
- Pet food
- Pharma & healthcare
- Premium luxury
- Reports
- Key trends
- Multimedia
- Events
- Suppliers
EU delays PPWR labeling rules to Q2 2027, plans consultation
Key takeaways
- The EC has pushed back the deadline for implementing harmonized packaging labels under the EU’s PPWR to Q2 2027, with a public consultation planned.
- On Pack Recycling Label (OPRL) welcomes the consultation but warns that producers face challenges in updating label designs.
- UK businesses trading in the EU and Northern Ireland may face additional compliance challenges.
The European Commission (EC) has pushed back the implementation of the updated labeling rules under the EU’s Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) to the second quarter of 2027, while confirming that the adoption process will include a public consultation.
“The PPWR lays down EU-wide rules on labels for packaging and for waste receptacles, including to help consumers sort packaging waste; identify reusable packaging, and packaging covered by deposit return systems (DRS); and indicate recycled and bio-based content,” the EC states.
“To ensure the Regulation is implemented uniformly, the EC intends to adopt implementing rules on harmonized pictograms and labeling specifications for packaging and for waste receptacles.”
The EC’s Joint Research Centre published its proposed harmonized waste-sorting label system in line with the PPWR in January, with the system adopting a material-based approach.
On Pack Recycling Label (OPRL), a UK-based non-profit certification scheme for “environmental” labeling, has welcomed the move, while calling for additional clarity on implementation.
OPRL managing director Jude Allan comments: “With PPWR now underway, we are obviously keen to advise our members on new labeling requirements.”
“However, the priority is to implement the most effective system, so we also appreciate the need to go to consultation on how the labeling proposal will work. Once the details are finalized, we will update our dedicated labeling tool to help OPRL members navigate the new requirements.”
OPRL highlights that its on-pack label recycling scheme is used by over 750 of its members, including Amazon EU, Aldi UK, Aptar, Amcor, Carlsberg, Constantia Flexibles, Coveris, Huhtamaki, and Unilever.
Challenges for businesses
OPRL approves of plans under the PPWR to introduce EU-wide labels to help consumers sort waste and identify packaging that is suitable for reuse or included in DRS. The labels will also indicate if the packaging features recycled or bio-based content.
At the same time, the organization expresses concern over packaging producers having only two years to ensure correct labeling once the implementation act comes into play in 2027. It further points out that these changes will take place in conjunction with a phased shift to recyclable formats and recycled-content requirements.
Allan says: “The two-year window [after the labeling rules come into effect] for changing label designs will be extremely challenging, especially for those producers with extensive product ranges. We do not yet know whether the deadline refers to packaging on-shelf or in production, but OPRL is advising members to start preparing as soon as possible.”
“The first step is to ensure that you understand the composition of packaging — not just basic materials, but other factors that may also affect recyclability. Secondly, clarify which countries you are trading in, to be prepared for any country-specific requirements.”
In particular, OPRL expects UK businesses to face challenges when trading in the EU in relation to the expanding EU rules on labeling, including on secondary and tertiary packaging.
“Similarly, under the terms of the Windsor Framework — established to manage the border between Northern Ireland and Ireland — any business trading in Northern Ireland is expected to apply the PPWR labels.”
Allan continues: “Once the EU has finalized its labeling system, the UK will follow to define its own labeling system. It is anticipated the UK’s packaging EPR labels will align with the EU, so those that trade in Northern Ireland may find themselves ahead of the game despite challenges in the interim.”
“While changes to labeling bring many complexities for producers, it is important to remember that this also represents a big adjustment for consumers. OPRL is currently working on consumer research to identify trends and areas of confusion, but the whole supply chain needs to work together to achieve the desired results.”
Recently, in an interview with Packaging Insights, Lappa, a tax management company in the UK, detailed why PPWR has made packaging compliance an urgent operational focus for cross-border companies.
Upcoming webinars
How to achieve PPWR compliance: A practical guide
FoodChain ID