Greiner Packaging and air up unveil Click Bottle for flavorful hydration experience
Key takeaways
- Greiner Packaging and air up have launched the Austrian-made Click Bottle, which uses scent-based pods to improve drinking experience.
- The bottle features an EasyOpen lid, Tritan material, and a leak-proof design.
- The collaboration builds on prior innovations like the Twist Pro Steel bottle.
Greiner Packaging and air up have unveiled the air up Click Bottle, an entirely Austria-manufactured product that aims to improve the hydration experience. Using scent-based pods, the water bottle creates a flavorful drinking experience, free from sugar, additives, and calories.
The Click Bottle is designed for practicality, safety, and everyday use. It uses an EasyOpen mechanism where the integrated lid opens at the push of a button and stays attached to the bottle.
Patrick Fusz, sales manager at Greiner Packaging, says: “The Click Bottle shows how much innovation and passion go into the collaboration between Greiner Packaging and air up. Together, we have created a bottle that is not only practical but also stylish and smart.”
Precision manufacturing
The Click Bottle has a leak-proof design and was originally developed as a “Mini Sipper” for a younger audience.
The Click Bottle is made from Tritan, a “highly durable, taste-neutral, and BPA-free material.” The adapter and lid are created from PP. The push button of the EasyOpen mechanism is made from polyamide, designed for long-term use and capable of withstanding intensive stress.
All components of the closure system, including the adapter, lid, and strap, are produced using the injection molding process. The drinking straw, made from high-density PE, is manufactured in the same way.
According to the companies, the bottle body is produced using the stretch blow molding process, which results in “lightweight and stable bottles with precise detailing.”
Lena Jüngst, co-founder of air up, says: “With the Click Bottle, we are fulfilling our mission to create innovative and sustainable drinking solutions. In close collaboration with Greiner Packaging, we have developed a bottle that stands out through smart functionality, premium design, and outstanding quality, perfectly suited to the needs of a modern, on-the-go lifestyle.”
This launch builds on the partners’ innovation of the air up Twist Pro Steel, a double-walled stainless steel thermos bottle that maintains water temperature for extended periods. To bring this to market, Greiner Packaging adapted its manufacturing processes to align with air up’s existing adapter.