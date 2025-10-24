US reusables firm r.World reveals single-use landfill savings
Key takeaways
- Reuse provider r.World says it has prevented 20 million single-use cups and foodware from entering landfills since 2017.
- Its reuse system across major venues, campuses, and corporations has saved 110 tons of plastic, 440 tons of CO2, and 5 million gallons of water.
- Partners include Crypto.com Arena, UC Berkeley, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and entertainment leaders like AEG and Live Nation.
Reusable foodservice provider r.World has announced that it prevented 20 million single-use cups and foodware items from being landfilled since 2017. The company provides large venues, campuses, and corporations with reverse logistics and sanitizing solutions at its local “wash hubs.”
“Eliminating 20 million single-use items is irrefutable proof reuse at scale is achievable, profitable, and impactful,” says Michael Martin, founder and CEO at r.World. “This milestone validates our belief that a better way to tackle waste is possible, one that’s environmentally responsible and economically viable.”
The reuse service provider outlines that it:
- Prevented over 110 tons of plastic from being produced
- Eliminated 440 tons of CO2 emissions
- Saved 1,650,000 kWh of energy
- And conserved 5,000,000 gallons of water.
The company points out that reuse can also reduce costs by removing single-use items, waste management expenses, and disposal fees, while generating revenue from reuse and high return rates.
More than 35 US states, 150 cities, and 12 countries are serviced by r.World. US venues such as Crypto.com Arena, UC Berkeley football stadium, and Red Rocks Amphitheatre also use the service, while sports and entertainment companies like AEG, Legends, Live Nation, Aramark, Sodexo, and Levy have partnered with r.World.
Erin Simon, vice president of plastic waste and business at the WWF, says: “The plastic crisis is one of our most pressing environmental challenges, and reuse solutions are critical to addressing it. This kind of ambitious leadership is necessary as we move to normalize reuse and create real, scalable change.”
U2 guitarist The Edge adds: “From launching reuse on the Joshua Tree tour in 2017 to seeing r.World now surpasses 20 million single-use items diverted, we’ve witnessed the idea grow into an industry-changing solution.”
“Reuse is innovation in action, and it shows what’s possible when artists, venues, and fans work together to make live entertainment sustainable.”