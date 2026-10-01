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Heidelberg and Pfenning Group partner to advance digital integration in pharma packaging
Key takeaways
- Heidelberg and Pfenning group aim to integrate pharmaceutical printing, packaging, and logistics through connected digital systems.
- The partnership targets greater supply chain transparency, stronger process control, and complete documentation.
- Serialization, track-and-trace, and compliant logistics will support growing pharmaceutical regulatory demands.
Heidelberg and Pfenning Group have partnered to expand integrated solutions for the pharmaceutical packaging industry, to tackle increasing transparency, traceability, and regulatory compliance demands in the sector.
The digital integration of each company’s systems is central to the collaboration. It aims to link workflow, printing, and packaging technologies with serialization and logistics systems, to create "seamless information flows.”
According to Heidelberg, doing so will enhance transparency, improve process control, and complete documentation throughout the entire supply chain.
“Packaging is an important growth market for Heidelberg. As a system integrator, we are systematically expanding our solutions to cover the entire manufacturing process in packaging production,” says Jürgen Otto, CEO at Heidelberg.
“With the Pfenning Group, we are gaining a competent partner to extend this end-to-end approach to meet the high demands of the pharmaceutical industry.”
Pfenning Group describes itself as a full-service provider of supply chain solutions, offering warehousing and transportation solutions.
Rana Matthias Nag, a spokesman for the Management Board of the Pfenning Group, says: “The partnership with Heidelberg strengthens our ability to offer integrated packaging and logistics solutions to our existing customers in the pharmaceutical industry.”
He continues that the partnership aims to integrate packaging, data management, and logistics to create greater transparency, compliance, and operational efficiency.
An evolving pharmaceutical landscape
The collaboration aims to combine production, packaging, and logistics into one process, which Heidelberg reportedly outlines in its latest strategy.
Heidelberg explains that the pharmaceutical industry is facing a critical juncture, with growing demands for transparency and regulatory compliance coinciding with expectations for flexible and cost-effective packaging and logistics solutions.
Heidelberg will contribute its expertise in industrial printing technologies, workflow integration, automation, and quality-oriented production processes. Meanwhile, Pfenning group will offer experience in serialization, aggregation, track-and-trace, and good manufacturing and distribution practices-compliant logistics processes.
Pushing for digitalization
The packaging industry is increasingly innovating in the digital space to enhance efficiency and transparency. Heidelberg and Pfenning Group’s collaboration taps into this trend by focusing on integrated solutions for pharmaceutical packaging processes that combine printing, packaging, and data-driven logistics solutions.
In conversation with Avery Dennison, Polytag, and BoxWay Packaging, Packaging Insights uncovered the latest in emerging digital and data solutions for process optimization.
“Digital tools, such as traceability platforms or digital product passports, are evolving from just interesting innovations to becoming essential infrastructure,” Alice Rackley, CEO at Polytag, told us.
Meanwhile, as the pharmaceutical packaging responds to at-home medical treatments, like GLP-1s, insulin medication, and biologics, consumer concern about product tampering is pushing brands to consider smart solutions for traceability across the supply chain.