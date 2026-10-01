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HiFlow launches AI-powered ERP to automate packaging converter workflows
Key takeaways
- HiFlow Solutions unveiled an AI-powered ERP system and six automated workflows for label and packaging converters.
- The platform extracts data from emails, PDFs, and other documents to reduce repetitive administrative work and manual data entry.
- HiFlow’s new AI Quote Agent builds packaging estimates conversationally, as the company expands toward agentic ERP capabilities.
HiFlow Solutions has launched its AI-powered Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system and six AI-enabled workflow platforms that aim to simplify repetitive administrative work for label and packaging converters.
The packaging software provider based in Miami, Florida, in the US, introduced its AI-based solutions at Labels & Outer Packaging Embellishment (LOUPE) 2026 in Chicago, US.
“LOUPE gave us the opportunity to move the AI conversation from what might be possible to what converters can actually see working today,” says Mariusz Sosnowski, CEO of HiFlow Solutions.
“When AI can read the information already coming into a business, turn it into usable ERP data, and eliminate repetitive entry, that’s where it begins to make a real operational difference.”
HiFlow outlines that its packaging-specific ERP platform features connected workflow automation, real-time data visibility, and other processes designed to free employees’ time for “higher-value work.”
The six new workflows are: Estimate Processing, Order Processing, Supplier Delivery Processing, Supplier Price List Updates, Bill of Lading Processing, and Accounts Payable Processing.
The software provider argues that its AI-enabled workflows can capture and structure information from emails, PDFs, and other incoming documents. This is said to reduce manual entry and then move information into the relevant ERP processes.
“The objective is straightforward — let the ERP do more of the work so employees can focus on activities requiring their expertise,” asserts HiFlow.
Alfonso Hernandez, VP of Sales at the company, elaborates: “Experts are aging out of the industry, plants are consolidating, and labor is harder to find and keep. Having real connectivity on the shop floor is also paramount — being able to track equipment, substrate, and tools so you’re not losing time to unplanned downtime.”
AI quote agent meets packaging
HiFlow says that it has designed the first AI Quote Agent specifically designed for the packaging industry. The company says it can offer a “conversational approach” to label estimating and quote preparation.
The user guides the software and provides job specifications, while the AI Agent builds an estimate for review.
“The demonstration illustrated HiFlow’s vision for Agentic Label and Packaging ERP — moving beyond systems that record information toward systems that help execute work,” HiFlow highlights. “Additional specialized AI Agents are planned as HiFlow expands these capabilities.”
HiFlow says that LOUPE attendees pointed out limitations of existing ERP systems they use, suggesting difficulties when expanding their business to include additional packaging products and processes.
Steve DeBenedetto, business development manager at HiFlow Solutions, comments: “One thing that stood out was how many companies we talked to are multi-product, not just single-process label converters.”
“The platform has to keep pace with how converters are actually running their businesses today, not just the segment they started in.”
HiFlow asserts that it aims to combine packaging-specific functionality, flexible workflows, and AI Agent technology to assist packaging converters in adapting to evolving market needs.
The software company also offers AI-based management information system technology for labels, flexible packaging, folding cartons, and corrugated manufacturers. It highlights that it has more than 26 years of experience in developing software for the packaging industry.
At the Aicomp Summit 2026, Packaging Insights spoke to Aicomp, X-IT, SAP, and T.CON about their latest AI and ERP solutions for the packaging sector.
Separately, we also connected with Davide Mazzanti, CEO at Sykell, a company specializing in ERP for packaging. In particular, Sykell’s software aims to support circular economy companies in achieving regulatory compliance and scalability.