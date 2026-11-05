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Henkel launches recyclable heat-seal coating for paper e-commerce pack
Key takeaways
- Henkel has launched a recyclable, water-based heat-seal coating for paper-based e-commerce packaging.
- The coating supports automated packaging processes while reducing material consumption and empty space in shipments.
- The technology supports compliance with EU packaging regulations and is suitable for food packaging, industrial bags, and hygiene products.
Henkel Adhesive Technologies has introduced Aquence HS 2819 RE. The heat-seal coating is recycling- compatible and aims to provide a reliable seal on paper-based e-commerce packaging.
Henkel highlights that the water-based heat-seal coating consists “solely of ingredients classified as harmless and is free of mineral oils and carcinogenic, mutagenic, or toxic for reproduction substances.”
The company says that, under specified conditions, it complies with the requirements of the US Food and Drug Administration and EU regulations as well as Germany’s Federal Institute for Risk Assessment’s recommendations for food packaging. Henkel also shares that accredited testing institutes have confirmed its recyclability.
Dr. Arianna Savini, market strategy manager for Europe Paper Packaging at Henkel, says: “Sustainability and performance are not mutually exclusive in packaging technology; they are interdependent. With Aquence HS 2819 RE, paper mailers can be optimized to meet the demands of modern e-commerce.”
“This enables automated right-sizing processes without compromising recyclability or functionality. The coating runs stably on flexographic and rotogravure printing presses, even at high speeds. As a platform technology, it is also suitable for other paper-based applications, such as food packaging, industrial bags, and hygiene products.”
Targeting regulation compliance
Henkel notes that pre-formed cardboard boxes and envelopes have traditionally been the dominant packaging formats in e-commerce. However, currently, packaging is tailored precisely to each shipment, according to the company.
Paper-based mailing developed from high-strength kraft paper is said to be able to provide protection while reducing packaging weight and material use.
“Paper mailers made from heat-sealable roll stock support this approach. They adapt to the product’s shape, reduce empty space and material consumption, and increase the efficiency of logistics processes,” says the company.
“Paper-based mailing envelopes are gaining particular importance in the fashion industry, which accounts for more than half of the global demand for flexible e-commerce packaging. However, they are also used for shipping electronic products, toys, and many other product categories.”
Henkel notes that paper mailers can meet the EU’s Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation requirements for recyclability and minimal empty space in packaging, which is set to take effect in 2030.
Last month, Packaging Insights spoke to Henkel about how certain adhesives can support reduced material consumption and paper-based e-commerce packaging concepts.
This year, the company collaborated with Swedish chemical company Sekab to accelerate the transition from fossil-based to bio-based raw materials in adhesive production.
Meanwhile, Henkel joined forces with ExxonMobil Signature Polymers, Windmöller & Hölscher, and B&B to develop a monomaterial PE pouch solution to address regulatory pressures on the packaging industry.
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