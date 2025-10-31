HP and Syntax unveil Digital Innovation Center in China to advance printing tech
Key takeaways
HP has partnered with its Chinese distributor, Syntax, to open a Digital Innovation Center in Guangzhou, China. The new facility aims to serve as a hub for sample testing, equipped with the HP Indigo digital presses designed for printing labels and packaging.
The facility houses the Syntax Graphic Experience Center, featuring the HP Indigo 200K, designed for sustainable flexible packaging, and the HP Indigo 6K, a solution for labels and packaging. In the future, the center is expected to feature the next-generation HP Indigo V12 and 18K digital presses.
Haim Levit, senior vice president and division president at HP’s Industrial Print Organization, says: “The center showcases how HP’s digital print technology empowers customers to transform their entire production journey — from pre-print to finishing. The center highlights how automation and quality can unlock new opportunities for print providers of all sizes.”
“This is an exciting moment not just for Syntax and HP, but for the broader Chinese print community — bringing innovation, training, and collaboration closer to customers than ever before.”
Partnership for growth
The center offers professional training programs covering multiple digital printing courses from basic to advanced levels. These include specialized programs, such as HP Indigo CO training, production manager training, and workflow process training, aimed at enhancing industry skills and professional expertise.
The center also provides process solutions, offering customized improvement plans to help optimize production workflows and enhance product competitiveness.
In addition, it offers industry consulting services, where an expert team provides insights on market trends and product innovation, supporting clients’ decision-making and project development.
Arnon Goldman, general manager, Asia Pacific at HP, says: “Witnessing the HP and Syntax teams collaborate seamlessly with China’s most innovative print service providers and converters was the biggest highlight.”
“In this tri-party partnership, we’re co-creating the future — driving applications, setting new benchmarks, and generating opportunities for growth in this vital market.”
