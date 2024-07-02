June in review: Drupa 2024, Suzano acquires Lenzing stake, Mondi invests in Finnish mill
02 Jul 2024 --- June kicked off with the world’s largest printing equipment exhibition, Drupa, held in Düsseldorf, Germany. We attended the show to learn about the industry’s latest digital technologies and developments. Meanwhile, Suzano acquired a 15% stake in Austrian wood-based materials producer Lenzing for €230 million (US$248 million).
Also, Mondi invested €125 million (US$134 million) in its containerboard mill in Kuopio, Finland.
Among this month’s key developments, we look at some of the hottest topics, market dynamics and trends while speaking to some of the most prominent players in the industry.
Drupa 2024 review: Designing the digitalized, circular future of paper-based packaging
We looked back at the showcases and findings from the largest paper industry trade show globally. Over 11 days, 1,646 exhibitors from 52 countries presented the latest technologies, designs and theories driving the fiber-based industry and what the packager sector can take away. Last held in 2016, exhibitors displayed a build-up of eight years of R&D. In the past eight years, digitalization has become a key focus, while artificial intelligence and automation carry more of the sector’s workforce. A special focus was placed on future and cross-sectional technologies like machine learning and connected tools like QR and NFC.
Dutch biochemicals company lands €80M to commercialize aromatics production from plastic waste
Netherlands-based BioBTX, a developer of renewable aromatics technology, secured over €80 million (US$86 million) to launch its first commercial-scale plant. The financing will fund the world’s first renewable chemicals plant utilizing BioBTX’s ICCP (Integrated Cascading catalytic Pyrolysis) Technology to produce aromatics from plastic waste and biomass.
Digimarc launches digital watermarking training program to advance smart packaging traceability
Digimarc Corporation launched its Center of Expertise program to equip its partners with tools, knowledge and best practices for its digital watermarking and QR code technologies. The program is designed to power innovative smart packaging and advanced digital asset management solutions at scale.
Suzano to acquire Lenzing stake for €230M: How could other mergers be impacted?
Suzano acquired a 15% stake in Austrian wood-based materials producer Lenzing for €230 million (US$248 million). The announcement raised further questions over Suzano’s rumored bid to buy International Paper, which, in turn, is in the process of acquiring DS Smith. Since the Lenzing announcement, however, Suzano has announced it will no longer be pursuing IP.
WestRock shareholders greenlight Smurfit Kappa mega-merger
WestRock shareholders have voted in favor of the proposed merger with Smurfit Kappa. The company said a preliminary vote count approved measures relating to the tie-up. According to the terms entered into last September, Smurfit WestRock will acquire Smurfit Kappa by means of a scheme of arrangement under the Companies Act 2014 of Ireland (as amended), and Sun Merger Sub, a wholly owned subsidiary of Smurfit WestRock, will merge with and into WestRock, with WestRock surviving the merger and becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of Smurfit WestRock.
Mondi’s multi-million deal in Finish paper mill boosts fruit and vegetable packaging production
Mondi invested €125 million (US$134 million) in its containerboard mill in Kuopio, Finland, increasing production capacity by 55,000 metric tons annually. The investment includes upgrades to the wood yard, fiber line, evaporation plant and paper machine producing ProVantage Powerflute, a high-performance fluting used in fresh fruit and vegetable trays and boxes.
Amazon ditches packing pillows in largest plastic reduction in North America to date
Amazon replaced 95% of the plastic air pillows from its delivery packaging in North America with paper filler, targeting a full removal by the end of the year. The move was part of the e-commerce giant’s multi-year effort to remove plastic delivery packaging from the region’s fulfillment centers. Amazon said this will be the largest plastic packaging reduction effort in North America and is anticipated to avoid nearly 15 billion plastic air pillows annually. For its discounted prices event, Prime Day, this year, the company discloses that “nearly all” of its customer deliveries will not contain plastic air pillows.
Regulation “on steroids”? Global packagers call for delay on EU deforestation law
International packaging organizations and political actors are calling for an overhaul of the EU Deforestation-Free Products Regulation (EUDR) deadline to ensure sufficient time to implement a working law. With the legislation impacting the US, stateside paper manufacturers are increasingly worried about meeting the adoption target date. The EU issued the EUDR in 2023. The law is part of the Green Deal and aims to curb deforestation and forest degradation that could be linked to the import or export of certain commodities in the EU.
Ellen MacArthur Foundation: How the UN Global Plastic Treaty could benefit small businesses
The Ellen MacArthur Foundation released a report on how to effectively shape the upcoming UN Global Plastic Treaty to benefit micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). The findings show many MSMEs are hopeful that specific policy measures implemented in the treaty could ensure a profitable transition away from plastic usage while competing with larger businesses. The report was commissioned by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation in partnership with WWF and provides critical insights and recommendations for implementing the treaty to support MSMEs.
European Parliament endorses new packaging rules to cut waste, excessive materials and PFAS
The European Parliament voted in favor of a new packaging regulation to reduce packaging waste, harmonize internal market rules and boost the EU’s circular economy. The rules provisionally agreed on with the Council include packaging reduction targets (5% by 2030, 10% by 2035 and 15% by 2040) and require EU countries to reduce, in particular, the amount of plastic packaging waste. The regulation was approved with 476 votes in favor, 129 against and 24 abstentions. The Council needs to formally approve the agreement before it can enter into force.
By Louis Gore-Langton