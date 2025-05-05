Mondi starts up recycled containerboard machine in Italy
Mondi has completed the installment of its recycled containerboard machine at its new Duino mill in Italy. During the ramp-up phase, the packaging company is focusing on the consistent production of recycled containerboard from fully recovered fiber.
The containerboard paper made with the new machine can be used for lightweight, recyclable packaging in e-commerce and consumer goods.
Markus Gärtner, CEO at Mondi Corrugated Packaging, says: “Starting up this machine on time is a fantastic achievement and a testament to the dedication and expertise of our team.”
“With Mondi Duino now part of our integrated value chain, we are excited to serve our customers with sustainable packaging solutions from our expanded network of six containerboard mills worldwide.”
The containerboard machine enhances Mondi’s integration and improves supply chain resilience, ensuring consistent supply for its customers.
The mill aims to source materials locally, supporting the regional economy and cutting GHG emissions through shorter transport distances. In a recent interview with Packaging Insights, Mondi told us that consumers are demanding tangible action from retailers to reduce their environmental impact.
Last month, Mondi acquired Schumacher Packaging’s Western Europe operations to enhance supply chain security for its e-commerce and consumer goods.
Meanwhile, Mondi extended its partnership with the UN World Food Programme to help aid packages reach conflicted regions as well as cut food and packaging waste on site. The company aims to enhance long-term resilience in emergency food supply chains while helping the transition for a circular economy.