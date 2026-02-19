Mondi and Prymat unveil paper-based spice packaging

- Industry news
Key takeaways
- Mondi and Prymat developed a paper-based packaging solution for aromatic spices using Mondi’s re/cycle FunctionalBarrier Paper Ultimate.
- The new packaging, containing at least 80% paper, meets high barrier requirements, preserving freshness, aroma, and taste.
- The solution reduces CO2 impact compared to traditional plastic or aluminum solutions.
Mondi has collaborated with Prymat, a Polish dried seasoning manufacturer, to develop paper-based packaging that protects its aromatic spices.
The packaging is created with Mondi’s re/cycle FunctionalBarrier Paper Ultimate. This ultra-high barrier solution was chosen after trials and tests and aims to serve as an alternative to conventionally non-recyclable multilayer structures.
Adrian Goralski, managing director at Mondi Solec, says: “It is essential to understand the individual needs of each customer when creating packaging solutions. There are often several different routes to sustainability.”
“At Mondi, we work closely with brands to thoroughly learn about every step of their production, distribution, and end use, so that we can create and test various options and be sure we are delivering the best possible and most sustainable outcome.”
Long-lasting protection
According to Mondi’s product impact assessment tool, FunctionalBarrier Paper Ultimate has a CO2 impact that is “significantly” lower than the conventional multilayer plastic or aluminum-based solutions.
FunctionalBarrier Paper Ultimate contains at least 80% paper and a functional barrier coating enhanced for recycling. It is confirmed to be recyclable according to the Confederation of European Paper Industries’ recyclability laboratory test method.
Marta Klęka-Nowa, PR manager at Prymat, says: “Prymat, as a leading producer of spices and food additives, has consistently sought solutions to transition from multi-layer packaging to recyclable materials.”
“Given the very high barrier requirements and the preservation of spice quality, aroma, and freshness, this posed a significant technological challenge. Thanks to our collaboration with Mondi, we were able to develop a solution that aligns our sustainability ambitions with the highest standards of product quality.”
The FunctionalBarrier Paper Ultimate is said to provide “exceptional, long-lasting protection” against oxygen, water vapour, and grease, with an oxygen transmission rate below 0.5 cm3/m2d and water vapor transmission rate below 0.5 g/m2d, preserving the spices’ aroma and taste.
Mondi’s FunctionalBarrier Paper Ultimate is also designed for high-quality printing results that improve the shelf presence of Prymat’s spice range. According to the company, the level of stiffness provides a “very good dead fold, allowing the end user to fold the pack after first use to close it, and it will remain intact.”
The new packaging is compatible with existing filling lines at Prymat, eliminating the need for investment in machinery.