Canadian researchers urge recyclable packaging solutions for blind box toys
Researchers at Toronto Metropolitan University, Canada, are calling for sustainable material integration in toy blind boxes, suggesting that the packaging, designed to conceal its contents and built on the appeal of uncertainty, contributes to mounting consumer waste.
The excessive packaging issue is underscored by the global craze for Labubu, an elf-like collectible toy known for its pointy ears and teeth. Purchasing a Labubu doll often involves multiple layers of packaging, including an outer shopping bag or shipping box, a wholesale cardboard container housing several individual blind boxes, and a plastic drawstring or foil dust bag encasing each toy.
Eugene Chan, associate professor of marketing in the Ted Rogers School of Management at Toronto Metropolitan University, tells Packaging Insights: “Excessive packaging is part of the suspense. The bulk and layers build anticipation and reinforce the premium feel of the mystery. The design amplifies the unboxing experience, making it feel like a ritual that justifies the surprise.”
“Material innovation — like compostable or recycled plastics — can cut waste without compromising the unboxing experience. Industry-wide standards limiting unnecessary layers of packaging would also push brands toward more sustainable design.”
Soaring profit
Pop Mart, the Chinese toy company behind the blind box toy boom, says its profits are set to increase by 350%,compared to its corresponding period last year, fueled by the international demand for its products.
In 2024, the company achieved full-year revenue of RMB13.04 billion (US$1.82 billion) and an adjusted net profit of RMB3.4 billion (US$470 million).
“Most consumers focus on the thrill of the surprise, not the waste left behind. Clear labeling, transparency about materials, and linking unboxing videos to sustainability tips could shift awareness without killing the fun,” says Chan.
Last year, Pop Mart joined forces with Samsung to introduce the “Cry Me a Galaxy” limited-edition gift box featuring the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 series.