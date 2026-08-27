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EU packaging rules impact 93% of UK manufacturers and suppliers, survey finds
Key takeaways
- An Advanced Supply Chain survey finds that 93% of UK manufacturers and suppliers have been affected or expect to be affected by the EU’s PPWR.
- Businesses are redesigning and standardizing packaging, but accessing reliable supplier data remains a major challenge.
- UK pEPR is adding further pressure, with 70% of respondents reporting increased repackaging, finds the research.
Recent research has found that 93% of surveyed manufacturers and suppliers in the UK have been affected or expect to be affected by the EU’s Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR).
The research, conducted by Sapio Research on behalf of Advanced Supply Chain, a UK-based international logistics and supply-chain services company, surveyed 200 British businesses, revealing that many are rethinking packaging design to comply with the regulation, which began applying earlier this month.
Additionally, the survey finds that 39% of businesses are currently making changes to packaging, while 16% have already formatted packaging to comply with the PPWR.
“We’re already seeing many businesses respond by standardizing packaging formats across their UK and EU operations, which helps to control costs and simplify logistics as well as support compliance,” Stuart Greenfield, UK and European sales director at Advanced Supply Chain, tells Packaging Insights.
The businesses surveyed in the research included homeware, fashion, consumer electronics, and footwear companies.
Greenfield explains that, although the PPWR is an EU-wide regulation, British businesses want to continue trading “seamlessly” with customers across Europe. Many sectors in the UK, like the F&B, seafood, and chemical industries, have released PPWR guidance.
He adds that as further requirements on recycled content and packaging minimization in the PPWR will be implemented from 2030 onwards, businesses that focus on visibility and standardization now will be “well placed” to meet future regulatory requirements.
The UK government has urged businesses exporting packaged goods to the EU to review the PPWR requirements, warning that non-compliant products could be rejected at the border.
Ensuring compliance
Greenfield outlines that the “biggest practical challenge” for UK businesses now is proving that packaging is compliant with the PPWR; “knowing a pack is recyclable isn’t enough.”
Scientific validation and certification are increasingly crucial for the packaging industry, which is increasingly under scrutiny by consumers, regulators, and environmental groups regarding greenwashing.
“Businesses need accurate technical and compliance information on materials, quantities, and recyclability, and much of that sits with suppliers rather than in-house, so supplier data is increasingly important to get right,” says Greenfield.
“Packaging information is now becoming part of the operational data that businesses need to manage day-to-day — potentially adding short-term cost and resource pressure for those without existing visibility.”
Substantiated sustainability was named as this year’s Top Packaging Trend by Innova Market Insights, as the industry invests more in recyclable and reusable solutions and bio-based alternatives.
Impact of the pEPR
The Advanced Supply Chain survey also reviewed the impact of the UK’s packaging EPR (pEPR), which introduced fees for businesses regarding their packaging waste.
It finds that pEPR has increased repackaging requirements for 70% of businesses, while 37% also reported that the scheme has led to “increased packaging errors.”
“pEPR is increasing the pressure on businesses to find the right packaging balance across product protection, customer experience, cost control, and sustainability,” highlights Greenfield.
“We see this during the pre-retail stages of supply chains, where packaging plays a crucial role in getting products ready for sale.”
He further explains that Advanced Supply Chain expects packaging waste linked to repackaging to decline as the supply chain adapts to the pEPR.
In recent pEPR developments, Beyondly urged clearer roles for UK pEPR and Packaging Recovery Note systems to avoid duplication and “ensure both parts of the system work effectively together.”
Meanwhile, PackUK updated its Recyclability Assessment Methodology, including changes to material rules, definitions, assessment guidance, and usability, while British Glass warned that the pEPR undermines the glass sector by “distorting” material choices.