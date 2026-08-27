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Ahlstrom expands grease-resistant paper range for North American foodservice
Key takeaways
- Ahlstrom has launched Grease-Gard Plus and Grease-Gard Pro for North American quick service restaurant and foodservice packaging applications.
- Grease-Gard Plus combines grease resistance with improved water holdout as a recyclable alternative to wax-treated papers.
- Grease-Gard Pro targets premium hot-food applications, offering a paper-based alternative to foil bags and wraps.
Ahlstrom has unveiled Grease-Gard Plus and Grease-Gard Pro, two new products of the Grease-Gard family, expanding the variety of grease-resistant papers for the North American quick service restaurant and food service market.
The launch offers converters, distributors, and brand owners paper solutions based on application requirements while maintaining the performance of the Grease-Gard range, according to Ahlstrom.
Travis Dahlke, VP, Global Food Packaging at Ahlstrom, says: “The launch of Grease-Gard Plus and Grease-Gard Pro reflects our commitment to making it easier for customers to navigate an increasingly complex packaging landscape.”
“Beyond introducing two clearly differentiated products, we are providing a simpler portfolio that helps converters and brand owners quickly identify the right solution for their performance requirements while supporting their sustainability ambitions.”
Recyclable alternative
Ahlstrom details that Grease-Gard Plus combines the proven grease resistance of the Grease-Gard portfolio with improved water holdout. Engineered for recyclability, it provides an alternative to wax-treated papers for food service applications exposed to moisture or condensation.
The solution offers reliable converting, printability, and consistent packaging integrity for different wraps, bags, and other food service packaging applications, according to the manufacturer.
Meanwhile, Grease-Gard Pro is engineered for premium food service applications where grease resistance and heat retention are important.
The solution aims to deliver an effective paper-based alternative to traditional foil bags and wraps, assisting brands in cutting the use of aluminum while maintaining food quality, freshness, and consumer experience. It can be applied to hot sandwiches, burgers, burritos, and other grab-and-go foods requiring high-performance bags and wraps.
Last year, Ahlstrom showcased its expanded range of fiber-based specialty materials for pressure-sensitive adhesive labels at Labelexpo Europe 2025.
Previously, Ahlstrom released MasterTape Cristal, a recyclable and compostable paper-based transparent tape. The company said that 80% of pressure-sensitive adhesive packaging tape is plastic.
In other innovations, this year, UPM Specialty Materials and Paramelt jointly created a bio- and paper-based food packaging for bakery, fast food, and convenience applications. The grease-resistant solution combined UPM’s advanced barrier base papers with Paramelt’s bio-based, heat-seal, and barrier technology.
Earlier, BiOrigin Specialty Products, a manufacturer and converter of specialty papers, launched BioGuard Paper, an oil and grease-resistant solution designed for foodservice wrappers and bags.