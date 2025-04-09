Corvaglia markets aseptic carton pack closure with easy access
Closure provider Corvaglia has launched the SabreCap, its first closure designed for aseptic carton packaging. This expansion into a new packaging category leverages the company’s expertise in PET bottle closures to deliver a solution for consumers and bottling companies.
Sustainability is central to the SabreCap’s design. Manufactured entirely from HDPE, the single material construction simplifies recycling and enhances the material’s value in the circular economy.
The SabreCap integrates into existing aseptic carton filling lines, requiring no technical modifications. Its large process window is said to support a stable, efficient production process.
Michael Krueger, CEO at Corvaglia Group, says: “The SabreCap combines maximum efficiency in production with a high level of user-friendliness and sustainability. In this way, we offer a forward-looking solution for the packaging industry.”
Accessibility drives innovative design
The SabreCap features a cutting surface that delivers clean cuts through pre-laminated-hole cartons. This ensures smooth opening, reduces product residue remaining in the packaging, and contributes to reducing food waste.
The closure is designed with accessibility in mind as it is easy to unscrew and reclose and has a low opening torque.
Mass production of the SabreCap commenced earlier this year at Corvaglia’s US facility in Newnan, Georgia.
The industry is placing growing emphasis on accessible packaging, recognizing its role in promoting inclusivity by accommodating individuals recovering from illness and supporting the needs of an aging population.
Earlier this year, Consumer Convenience Technologies (CCT) partnered with New York City-based Italian restaurant Carmine’s to enhance sauce packaging accessibility. CCT’s patented lid reduces up to half of the torque to open a jar, allowing consumers to vent a vacuum-sealed jar by pressing a button on the lid.
Last year, Eviosys expanded its Orbit jar closure range, which was designed to be opened without force. It is said to reduce opening torque by up to 50% versus a standard twist-off closure while being designed to be reclosed.