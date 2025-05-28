Borealis invests in recyclable polymer foam production in Germany
Borealis has invested over €100 million (US$113 million) in a new high melt strength PP (HMS PP) line at its Burghausen facility in Germany. The expansion will triple Borealis’ production capacity for its recyclable polymer foam solution, Daploy HMS PP.
According to Borealis, the production line will enable the transition to more circular and recyclable material solutions for consumer products like coffee cups and food packaging. It is also suitable for the automotive, building, and construction industries.
“This investment creates value for customers by enabling them to design recyclable, foam-based products for a wide range of high-performance applications,” says Craig Arnold, executive vice president of Polyolefins, Circular Economy Solutions, and Base Chemicals at Borealis.
“By expanding production, we’re ensuring a reliable supply of this advanced material to help our customers achieve their sustainability goals and deliver high-performance solutions.”
Functional and lightweight
The foam solution Daploy HMS PP was first developed at Borealis’ innovation headquarters in Linz, Austria. It offers lightweight and mechanical strength that supports material efficiency and helps reduce CO2 emissions.
It is also suitable for monomaterial solutions, which are easily recyclable at the end of life.
The investment addresses the growing global demand for recyclable, high-performance foam packaging solutions.
In recent F&B packaging developments, Constantia Flexibles collaborated with a coffee brand to create a recycle-ready mono PP laminate bag. Meanwhile, Oroville Flexible Packaging introduced “Oroflex,” a flexible plastics packaging and recycling system to provide US customers with stable foodservice supply chain services.