RecyClass unveils online tool to streamline plastic recyclability assessments
Key takeaways
- RecyClass has launched the TechAp Tool to streamline recyclability assessments for plastic packaging innovations.
- The online platform offers a “fast, transparent, and science-based” pathway to obtain recyclability approvals.
- The TechAp Tool supports the EU’s PPWR with testing and faster decision cycles.
RecyClass has launched an online platform to streamline recyclability assessments for plastic product innovations. The TechAp Tool aims to simplify the evaluation process for plastic solutions as the EU’s upcoming Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) approaches.
Paolo Glerean, chairman at RecyClass, says: “The European market is entering a new phase for waste management, where recyclability is no longer optional — it is mandatory. The TechAp Tool will accelerate innovation in packaging design.”
“It provides companies with a fast and trusted pathway to track the steps in obtaining approvals that demonstrate their innovative solutions are compatible with the recycling technologies available in Europe.”
RecyClass explains that users can follow the evaluation online, from initial screening to laboratory testing and final approval. The waste management non-profit adds that this ensures full transparency and “faster decision cycles.”
Traceable decision-making
According to RecyClass, the online platform anticipates the need for more “robust” testing in support of the PPWR’s recyclability targets.
In addition, the initiative says the TechAp Tool provides traceable decision-making through science-based, standardized Recyclability Evaluation Protocols — recyclability criteria established by RecyClass.
The non-profit notes the TechAp Tool reflects the growing demand from brands, converters, and technology providers for “streamlined processes in developing products compatible with recycling at scale.”
Recently, RecyClass approved a new generation of nitrocellulose (NC)-free inks for surface and reverse printing. The recyclability non-profit says the inks are fully compatible with the PE and PP flexible packaging recycling streams.
Currently, most flexible packaging in Europe is surface-printed using NC-based inks, but this process can hinder plastic recycling.