Vitafoods Europe 2025: Sonoco to present health and nutrition packaging solutions
Sonoco has announced that it will attend the upcoming Vitafoods Europe trade show in Barcelona, Spain, for the first time. Between May 20-22, the US packager will present its recyclable GreenCan and EnviroCan rigid paper packaging ranges designed to support health, nutrition, and supplement companies to meet sustainability targets.
“Currently, consumers are evermore mindful of both their health and the environmental impact of their purchases, and increased uptake in our paper-based packaging reflects this,” says Kieren France, vice president for Sales and Marketing Europe at Sonoco.
“We are looking forward to exhibiting at Vitafoods Europe 2025 for the first time and can’t wait to engage with industry professionals to showcase how our packaging solutions can help them boost their sustainability credentials.”
Sonoco highlights that health and nutrition supplement companies increasingly prioritize clean label products, responsibly sourced ingredients, and recyclable packaging.
“Our solutions enable businesses to meet these evolving expectations and reduce environmental impact without compromising product integrity. In addition, Sonoco is proud to support brands that want to communicate transparency and sustainability to their customers, reinforce trust, and align with evolving industry standards,” the company adds.
At Vitafoods Europe 2025, Sonoco plans to present its GreenCan paper can solution and its EnviroCan from up to 95% fiber. The company states that EnviroCan features oxygen and moisture barriers to ensure product freshness and shelf life longevity.
Pet nutrition packaging focus
Sonoco says that it is working with companies across the nutrition space. The company points to a successful recent collaboration with pet nutrition brand DoggyLove, which selected Sonoco’s GreenCan packaging for its organic, plant-based pet treats.
DoggyLove says it partnered with Sonoco for its short delivery times and sustainability credentials, which reflect its own values.
GreenCan is a “designed to recycle paper can” made from 92–98% paperboard with a range of barrier properties. The packaging is available in multiple shapes and sizes, including round, square, rectangular, oval, oblong, and triangular.
The solution features an integrated paper lid, which allows the whole can be disposed of in the household paper waste stream without the need to be disassembled.
Sonoco is a founding member of the UK-based Alliance for Fibre-Based Packaging, aiming to jointly tackle the nation’s pEPR and Simpler Recycling regulations.