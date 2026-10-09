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SP Group buys majority stake in Livcer, targeting French pharma pack market
Key takeaways
- Rotor Print has acquired a 51% stake in French pharmaceutical packaging provider Livcer, strengthening SP Group’s presence in France.
- The deal adds three flexographic printing lines and 10 million square meters of annual production capacity to Rotor Print’s existing 90 million square meters.
- Livcer will retain its identity while operating as an SP Group subsidiary under Rotor Print, supporting further European pharmaceutical packaging growth.
Rotor Print, SP Group’s pharmaceutical packaging division, has expanded its industrial capacity and expanded its French market presence following the acquisition of a 51% stake in Livcer, a pharmaceutical packaging provider based in France.
Livcer has now become a subsidiary of the Spanish SP Group and will operate under the management of Rotor Print. The deal adds Livcer’s three flexographic printing lines and 10 million square meters of annual pharmaceutical packaging production capacity to Rotor Print’s existing 90 million square meters.
Albert Costa Carbonell, managing director at Rotor Print, comments: “The integration of Livcer is part of a growth strategy focused not only on increasing our production capacity, but also on bringing us closer to our customers and strengthening our industrial presence in strategic markets such as France.”
“We are bringing together an experienced team with extensive market knowledge and production capabilities that complement those of Rotor Print. Our aim is to build on the strengths of both companies to continue growing in the European pharmaceutical market, while maintaining the standards of quality, process control, and specialization required by the industry.”
At the time of the deal, Livcer indicates that it employs 20 professionals and that it recorded a turnover of approximately €6 million (US$6.7 million) in 2025. Livcer intends to retain its identity following the deal.
Partnership opportunities
Rotor Print highlighted its new partnership with Livcer at the pharmaceutical trade fair CPHI Milan 2026 in Italy (Oct 6–8 ), where the company also says it discussed the opportunities of its strengthened capacity with industry partners.
The company anticipates that the majority stakeacquisition will enable it to develop new opportunities for collaboration and strengthen its ability to meet the needs of customers operating in a “highly demanding and regulated” sector like the pharmaceutical industry.
Rotor Print says that it currently manufactures its materials in cleanrooms operating under ISO 8 environmental conditions. It also outlines that it holds the ISO 15378 standard for quality management system, a BRCGS Packaging Materials certificate for packaging safety, and the ISCC PLUS certification for sustainability and traceability, while complying with Good Manufacturing Practices.
Recently, in a conversation with Packaging Insights, SP Group highlighted its flexible pouches for refillable packaging applications. The company’s spokesperson told us that its customers are increasingly approaching packaging development from a broad perspective, aiming to reduce the overall environmental impact of the packaging without compromising its performance.
Meanwhile, Rotor Print strengthened its industrial capabilities through the expansion of one of its production facilities and the installation of a new rotogravure printing line, the company adds.