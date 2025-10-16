RYAM unveils freezer-ready cartonboard for ready meals and protein trays
Key takeaways
- RYAM expands its Kallima Portfolio with Enhanced Freezer Application, which is a folding cartonboard solution for the frozen food sector.
- The material, made from responsibly sourced, certified forest fiber, is said to maintain structural integrity at low temperatures.
- The innovation responds to the growing demand for convenient frozen food packaging, offering a cost-efficient and sustainable solution.
Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM), a provider of cellulose-based technologies, has introduced its Enhanced Freezer Application for folding cartonboard. The solution aims to meet the packaging needs of the frozen food sector.
The enhancement — made from responsibly sourced, certified forest fiber — builds on RYAM’s folding grade, providing converters and brand owners with a new solution for various frozen food applications, including ready meal packaging and protein trays.
The company shares that the innovation comes as “the frozen food market continues to grow worldwide, driven by consumer demand for convenience and extended shelf life.”
Ken Duffy, senior vice president, paperboard and high yield pulp at RYAM, says: “Our Enhanced Freezer Application is a direct response to customer needs. It empowers converters with a freezer-ready solution that performs reliably while remaining easy to convert — helping brands stay competitive without adding production complexity.”
Enhanced packaging functionality
The solution is developed at RYAM’s Temiscaming facility in Canada, and aims to enhance Kallima Paper’s folding grade with the durability and performance required for cold-chain distribution.
Designed to withstand temperatures as low as minus 18 degrees Celsius, it is said to maintain structural integrity and resist delamination under freezer conditions. The surface supports high-quality graphics and consistent converting results.
RYAM highlights that its natural resistance to moisture and condensation, without the use of coatings or plastic extrusion, offers advantages in cost efficiency, convertibility, and sustainability.
Many packaging manufacturers are also developing sustainable solutions for frozen food. ProAmpac has recently introduced ProActive Recyclable Paper RP-1000 and ProActive Recyclable R-2000 film series for frozen food applications. Its ProActive Recyclable RP-1000 Paper Platform won Best in Class and an Award of Distinction at the 2025 PAC Global Awards.
Last year, American Packaging Corporation (APC) unveiled RE Design for Recycle flexible packaging technology targeted at frozen foods. APC partnered with produce processors to replace their current non-recyclable, multi-material laminate. The packaging structure can be modified for more stringent applications requiring enhanced moisture and oxygen barrier properties.