Sidel launches square rPET bottle for nitrogen-dosed water
Key takeaways
- Sidel unveils Nitro Square, a bottle designed for nitrogen-dosed water.
- The bottle balances rigid and flexible sections for stability and pressure absorption.
- It is compatible with existing Sidel lines, offers customization, shelf differentiation, and 2,600 bottles per hour output.
Sidel has introduced Nitro Square, a square-shaped bottle for nitrogen-dosed water. The bottle is said to be “valid for recycled PET” and balances rigid sections with flexible, pressure-absorbing surfaces.
Xavier Monnier, packaging innovation polymer expert at Sidel, says: “Cylindrical forms largely dominate the nitrogen-dosed water bottle market, as this is the natural shape created by the internal pressure of the bottle’s contents.”
Liquid nitrogen dosing is pressurizing containers to improve their structural rigidity. While thinner beverage container walls can help reduce costs and materials, it often breaks under pressure due to a weak structure. Pressurization, such as adding liquid nitrogen, can help address this issue for non-carbonated drinks.
Customizable design
Monnier explains that the Nitro Square offers manufacturers a square design that stands out on shelves and throughout the supply chain.
The bottle also features Sidel’s StarLite-R Nitro, a wave-shaped base that ensures stability and drop resistance. Sidel says the bottle is customizable, aligning with specific brand aesthetics.
According to Sidel, the Nitro Square can integrate into existing Sidel bottling lines, such as Universal, Series 2, and EvoBLOW machines, enabling a production speed of 2,600 bottles per hour per mould.
Recently, Sidel provided Sibeg, the official Coca-Cola bottler in Sicily, Italy, with its complete aseptic PET line featuring the Aseptic Combi Predis and EvoFilm Stretch.
It also launched new laser technology for blowing, production line innovations for cans, PET, and glass packaging, and aseptic technology developments at Drinktec 2025. At the event, Sidel spotlighted developments from lightweighting to fully recycled PET, partial labels, and returnable complete lines.