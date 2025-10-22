Sidel equips Sibeg with complete aseptic PET line to boost capacity
Key takeaways
- Sidel installs an aseptic PET line at Sibeg’s Catania plant, targeting 18,000 bottles per hour.
- The Aseptic Combi Predis and EvoFilm Stretch can reduce energy use by up to 90% and plastic use by 60%.
- Sibeg expands into energy drinks and teas, strengthening its sustainability strategy and reducing transport-related emissions.
Sidel has provided Sibeg, the official Coca Cola bottler in Sicily, Italy, with its complete aseptic PET line featuring the Aseptic Combi Predis and EvoFilm Stretch.
Installed at Sibeg’s site in Catania, Italy the line is able to bottle 18,000 bottles per hour. According to Sidel, it features digital solutions and delivers water, energy, chemical, and plastic savings.
Luca Busi, CEO at Sibeg, says: “This move reflects our strategic effort to expand our product portfolio and enhance flexibility in meeting customer demands. It also cuts down on pollution from truck transport from Northern Italy, further reinforcing our commitment to sustainability.”
“Sidel and Sibeg share a long-standing partnership, with a complete line previously supplied for carbonated soft drink packaging. Once again, Sibeg trusts Sidel, this time for aseptic production, relying on its well-known expertise to ensure the highest levels of product safety. The complete aseptic PET line will enable us to diversify into energy drinks and tea production.”
The line features Sidel’s Aseptic Combi Predis, which integrates preform sterilization, blow moulding, filling, and capping in one process. It uses a hydrogen peroxide mist to decontaminate bottles and reduce water and chemical use.
Sidel says it also allows Sibeg to switch between ten different formats, from energy drinks to teas, while maintaining the highest levels of food safety and productivity.
EvoFilm Stretch
The line also features Sidel’s EvoFilm Stretch packer that functions at ambient temperature, eliminating the need for energy-heavy shrink tunnels. According to Sidel, this cuts plastic use by 60% and reduces energy consumption by 90%.
Gianluca Tornatore, operations director at Sibeg, says: “Using high pre-stretch linear low-density PE with a thickness of 10 to 23 microns, EvoFilm Stretch allows automatic sealing and flexible wrapping options. It lowers plastic use from 26 to six grams per pack, and energy use is only 10 kWh, leading to a 90% savings compared to traditional shrink-wrapping solutions.”
“Without shrink tunnels or conveyors, it also minimizes machine footprint, making packaging lines more compact and cost-effective.”
Sibeg also uses Sidel’s Evo-On Flex app, software that guides operators through the bottle changeover process.
Sibeg has eight production lines for soft and energy drinks. It produces, bottles, and distributes Coca-Cola, Monster Energy products, and Acqua di Tepelene.
At Drinktec 2025, Sidel unveiled its laser blowing technology, production line innovations for cans, PET, and glass packaging, and aseptic technology developments.
It also equipped German winery Hauser Weinimport with its Aseptic Combi Predis line, producing 600 million PET bottles.