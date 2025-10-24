Smurfit Westrock creates recyclable packaging for Dermalux medical devices
Key takeaways
- Smurfit Westrock Chesterfield developed a recyclable, reusable Hexacomb cardboard box to protect Dermalux’s high-value LED phototherapy devices.
- The new design eliminates EPS, cutting warehouse costs by £6,000 (US$8,007) annually while enhancing the customer unboxing experience.
- The printed packaging aligns with Dermalux’s updated brand identity, combining protection and premium presentation.
Smurfit Westrock Chesterfield has equipped Dermalux, a medical LED phototherapy device company, with a recyclable and reusable corrugated cardboard box for protection, eliminating the need for expanded polystyrene (EPS).
The box is made from Hexacomb, Smurfit Westrock’s paper-based cardboard sheet material.
According to Smurfit Westrock, the recyclable solution protects Dermalux’s LED devices, which can range in price from £3,000 (US$4,030) to £20,000 (US$26,690)
Mike Broad, sales manager at Smurfit Westrock Chesterfield, says: “This was a special project for us, considering the value of the medical devices being shipped, and the team went above and beyond to find a medical packaging solution that ticked every box. The result is protective and recyclable packaging while also appealing to customers.”
The paper and packaging company also highlights how the new solution creates a customer unboxing experience, creating a “more sophisticated first impression that reflects the quality of products.”
Lee Anne Evans, a spokesperson at Dermalux, argues: “This packaging solution has really added value to our product through the printing, which has brought the packaging design in line with our new brand identity. Also, the use of Hexacomb, combined with cardboard parts, has improved the look and feel of the packaging from the previous version without sacrificing durability.”
On box branding
The medical packaging solution is only for Dermalux’s clinical LED lamps. It offers printed branding and messaging for a more premium, “high-end” feel, according to Smurfit Westrock.
Gerry Maher, warehouse manager at Dermalux, says: “The packaging looks great. It’s easy to put together, and it seems to be really sturdy. The images printed onto the cardboard are really nice touches.”
Smurfit Westrock also notes that while EPS is good for protection, it is not recyclable, and its bulky nature can take up warehouse space.
Maher continues: “Our customers will have an even better experience, without even having to brush up the polystyrene (PS) off the floor after unpacking their device. One of our other main drivers was storage costs. PS is space inefficient, and moving to this solution saved us around £6,000 (US$8,007) per year in warehouse costs.”
At Drinktec 2025, Smurfit Westrock unveiled cost-effective automation and beverage packaging. In October, it introduced its Bag-in-Box Powergrip to replace traditional high-density PE bottles and jerrycans from two to five liters.