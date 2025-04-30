Starbucks China updates ready-to-drink design targeting young consumers
Starbucks has released a new packaging design for its ready-to-drink (RTD) Refreshers drink range in China. The design features bold patterns that aim to appeal to “self-expressive, independent young consumers.”
Starbucks says the range is inspired by current “semiotic trends” in packaging design, which incorporate abstract patterns and colors that prompt optimism and self-expression. Moreover, its “whimsical” style hopes to signal narratives that push the “intersection of refreshing juice, green extract, and RTD.”
Starbucks asserts that its latest packaging design reflects Gen Z’s style and aims to elicit an emotional response in consumers.
Classic coffee with a modern spin
The new bottle’s shape is inspired by the “clean lines, tactility, and precision of traditional coffee-making accessories and equipment” — like the Italian moka pot.
The label still features key brand signals that align with all Starbucks packaging. However, new elements include hand-drawn lettering for flavor names, stronger colors for shield impact, and “abstract modern flavor patterns.”
Starbucks RTD products are available in over 1,400 counties across China. They offer eight product lines and 21 SKUs, including select Refreshers.
Regional recognition
Starbucks Refreshers launched in retail stores in 2023, followed by the RTD format in 2024. The drink has “pioneered” a new “coffee+” category in China, blending Arabica green coffee extract with real fruit juice.
“Starbucks RTD Refreshers has quickly emerged as a key growth engine, helping to modernize and diversify Starbucks RTD portfolio amid fierce competition and the evolving tastes of the new young generation,” says the coffee company.
