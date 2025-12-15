- Industry news
Stora Enso develops recyclable wood-based foam packaging
Key takeaways
- Stora Enso has developed Papira, a plastic-free, wood-based foam packaging material made from cellulose fibers in collaboration with Krekelberg and Flocktechniek–C&B Innovations.
- The lightweight foam is biodegradable and recyclable in paperboard streams, using FSC-certified fibers, water-based adhesives, and Oeko-Tex certified pigments.
- Papira enables advanced surface design options, including color, texture, and tactile effects, through electrostatic flocking technology for premium packaging applications.
Stora Enso, alongside Krekelberg Flock Products and Flocktechniek–C&B Innovations, has produced Papira, a plastic-free packaging foam made from wood cellulose. The solution offers customization options for color, gloss, pattern, and texture.
Papira is described as a lightweight foam that is biodegradable and recyclable in paperboard streams. It uses cellulose-based flock fiber from Krekelberg, applied by Flocktechniek–C&B Innovations.
“Sustainable materials shouldn’t limit creativity — they should expand it,” says Juulia Kuhlman, director of business development at Stora Enso.
“This collaboration shows how Papira’s renewable fiber structure can be enhanced for completely new surface expressions, demonstrating what’s possible when material innovation and design meet.”
Fiber technology
Krekelberg’s cellulose fibers are derived from eucalyptus and developed for paper and board substrates.
Stora Enso says Papira is produced with water-based adhesives, Oeko-Tex certified pigments, and FSC-certified fibers, reflecting “Krekelberg’s commitment to environmentally responsible fibers and processes.”
Flocktechniek–C&B Innovations offers industrial flocking expertise. The company applies Papira’s surface using their electrostatic fiber technology to ensure a durable, high-quality finish.
Stora Enso adds that Flocktechniek–C&B Innovations’s machinery and technical know-how made it possible to achieve “a consistent and premium tactile effect” on a cellulose-based foam.
“This collaboration highlights how renewable materials and cross-industry partnerships can redefine the future of protective packaging — uniting low-carbon performance, circularity, and design freedom in one solution,” Stora Enso highlights.
The company recently unveiled an uncoated board for luxury packaging applications.
Packaging Insights also discussed packaging innovations for hot drinks with Stora Enso.