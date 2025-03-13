Billerud unveils recyclable, heat-sealable paper packaging to replace plastic
Billerud has released ConFlex HeatSeal, a recyclable and heat-sealable paper packaging material to replace plastic applications requiring sealing. The solution aims to help brand owners to shift to fossil-free materials.
Billerud, a Swedish pulp and paper manufacturer, says ConFlex HeatSeal has already been incorporated into the bedding segment by a “major Swedish furniture brand” and has the potential to be used in the industrial and hygiene packaging industry.
Robert Torstensson, vice president of the business area paper at Billerud, says: “With ConFlex HeatSeal, we offer a commercially viable, heat-sealable paper that supports businesses’ transition from plastic. It delivers strong sealing performance and recyclability within existing paper recovery systems and works within slightly modified converting processes where Billerud provides transition support.”
“It’s great to see how we live our purpose to make high-performance packaging materials for a low-carbon society through innovation.”
Billerud’s paper packaging solutions offer alternative companies looking to replace plastic packaging. The packaging industry is increasingly searching for alternative materials to store and transport goods that do not compromise on quality.
The molded fiber market is expanding rapidly as consumers and regulators increasingly demand sustainable alternatives to plastic, according to Sanna Fager, chief commercial officer at PulPac.
However, a recent research study revealed that entrepreneurs, farmers, and supermarkets in Ethiopia prefer bamboo boxes over wood or plastic due to ease of handling, strength, durability, compatibility for vertical stacking, and contribution to environmental sustainability.