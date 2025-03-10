Xaar launches ink jet tech for customized corrugated packaging printing
Xaar has launched the Ultra High Viscosity Technology for corrugated packaging printing, offering reduced cost per print and digital customization.
The Ultra High Viscosity Technology powers Xaar’s Aquinox printhead and can process inks with high viscosity, overcoming past inkjet limitations. Moreover, the technology provides durable prints with reduced ink absorption, enabling faster printing and cost savings.
Neil Cook, business development manager at Xaar, says: “Inkjet printing has been unable to provide the quality, reliability or speed that corrugated packaging print required. Our Ultra High Viscosity Technology delivers the high print quality standards demanded while reducing the cost per print.”
Technology advancement
Xaar’s innovation is said to make digital printing more efficient, cost-effective, and competitive. Reduced ink absorption into corrugated packaging can ensure the same quality but with less ink, resulting in faster printing and reduced production costs.
“Alongside the intrinsic advantages of customization available from digital print, with its impactful colors, reduced cost per print, and sustainability benefits, Xaar Technology is providing a shift in corrugated printing,” continues Cook.
Xaar’s technology also incorporates ink company Nazdar’s water-based high-viscosity inks, which, according to Xaar, eliminate the need for primers and “improve sustainability by reducing energy and fluid usage for brighter prints on uncoated and unprimed corrugated boards.”
A study by the Welsh Centre for Printing and Coating at Swansea University indicated that Xaar’s Ultra High Viscosity Technology increased color density by up to 60%. Moreover, less energy is consumed in the drying process by reducing water in the inks, lowering operational costs, and aligning with corrugated packaging manufacturers’ sustainability goals.
In a similar development, DMT Print released the LX4000e Color Label Printer for increased brightness, durability, and optical density of labels. The printer is the latest edition to the LX series and features DMT’s Big Ink System and ClearView Ink Tank to increase user efficiency and color quality.