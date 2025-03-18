ProMat 2025: Zebra Technologies unveils scan tunnel for efficient package sorting
Zebra Technologies has revealed its Aurora Velocity scan tunnel, designed to make warehouse package sorting and routing more efficient and “error-free.” The solution uses centralized processing to deliver improved barcode reading performance at high speeds.
The US mobile computing specialist is showcasing Aurora Velocity at the ongoing trade show, ProMat 2025, in Chicago, US.
“Zebra is deeply committed to providing technology that improves frontline performance today while shaping the future of workflows with collaborative solutions that empower our customers to achieve unprecedented efficiency,” says Andy Zosel, senior vice president and general manager of intelligent automation at Zebra Technologies.
“Our ProMat booth visitors will experience how our solutions automate critical business workflows by leveraging advanced technologies such as machine vision, mobile computers, robotics, RFID, and AI.”
The Aurora Velocity scan tunnel is now available in North America. Zebra Technologies says the solution is scalable, easy, and cost-effective, combining multiple machine vision capabilities in a single scan tunnel.
These tunnel capabilities include dimensioning, AI-powered HAZMAT/Dangerous Goods label detection, optical character recognition (OCR), and package damage inspection.
The company notes that Aurora Velocity can integrate additional functionality such as RFID and weighing, as well as “print and apply.”
Zebra Technologies’ solutions
According to Zebra Technologies’ latest study “Insights to Inform Warehouse Operations Strategies,” customers increasingly seek modernized warehouse operations, with 70% of warehouse decision-makers indicating that they are pressured to modernize.
The study also reveals that 63% of warehouse decision-makers plan to modernize their operations within the next five years to enhance labor efficiency through AI and workflow automation.
At ProMat 2025, Zebra Technologies is also showcasing its FS80 fixed industrial scanner designed to address issues related to warehouse operations, logistics, and distribution center environments.
The company’s WS501 wearable technology is also on display. The Android mobile computer fits in the palm of a hand, and it supports multiple applications with unlimited mobile computing, scanning, communication, and collaboration capabilities.
The AI-powered Zebra Symmetry Fulfillment, launched earlier this year, is also at the company booth. The AMR-assisted picking solution offers autonomous mobile robots with wearable technologies, software, and analytics to improve productivity and cut costs.
Lastly, Zebra Technologies is presenting the Zebra Tread Intel, designed to automate tire tread depth measurements, reducing labor costs and manual errors.