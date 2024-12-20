Packaging Insights reviews 2024: UN Global Plastic Treaty, EU’s revised waste rules and industry mega-mergers
As a dynamic year for the packaging industry comes to an end, we look back at the biggest events and highlights of 2024. While the UN Global Plastic Treaty negotiations resulted in an extra round of discussions to be held next year, the EU’s Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) final text was approved in Parliament in November. Meanwhile, WestRock and Smurfit Kappa merged and Mondi confirmed a merger with DS Smith as industry giants consolidated their positions.
January
New year, new DRS: Hungary begins recycling single-use drink containers with Tomra and Envipco machinery
Hungary ushered in 2024 by implementing its deposit return scheme (DRS) for single-use drink containers, becoming the 15th European country to adopt this “transformative approach” to beverage container recycling. With Tomra, Envipco and the central system administrator for the DRS MOHU, Hungary aims to recycle 90% of plastic, glass bottles and metal beverage cans within three years in alignment with the EU Single-Use Plastics Directive.
Metal coatings makeover: Inside AkzoNobel’s €32M investment for a bisphenol-free packaging market
Dutch coatings company AkzoNobel invested €32 million (US$35 million) in a new plant at its Vilafranca site in Spain to produce bisphenol-free coatings for the EMEA’s metal packaging industry. The company said the facility will use advanced automation and is designed according to high eco-efficiency standards — enabling a “step-change in energy and material efficiency.” We spoke to Christopher Bradford, marketing director of AkzoNobel’s Industrial Coatings business, to learn more.
China introduces stringent regulations for parcel delivery sector as e-commerce booms
China’s Ministry of Transport announced new stringent regulations for the country’s burgeoning parcel delivery sector to boost environmental sustainability and consumer protection. The measures took effect on March 1. The new amendment replaced the 2013 rules, mirroring the sector’s expansion. Central to the regulation is the push toward eco-friendly packaging. The updated rules encourage companies to adopt sustainable materials, countering the industry’s ecological footprint, which includes over 9 million tons of paper and 1.8 million tons of plastic annually.
German plastic tax delay sparks mixed reactions among industry associations
The German plastic tax was postponed until 2025. Plastics industry associations reacted with mixed responses, supporting the delay to refine tax details and condemning it due to the continued lack of addressing overproduction and pollution. Ingemar Bühler, managing director at Plastics Europe Germany, the association of plastics producers, told us more.
“Companies can no longer trick people”: European Parliament adopts directive cracking down on greenwashing
The European Parliament (EP)approved a new directive banning greenwashing and deceptive product information to protect consumers from misleading marketing practices and promote sustainable choices. The directive, adopted with overwhelming support — 593 votes in favor, 21 against and 14 abstentions — aims to overhaul product labeling and restrict misleading environmental claims.
February
Oxo-degradables on trial: European Court issues judgment on legality of PAC plastics
The European Court issued a long-awaited judgment on a case against the European Commission (EC) over the legality of so-called oxo-degradable plastics. UK company Symphony Environmental filed the suit in 2021, claiming compensation could reach £82 million (US$103 million) for loss of profits and reputational damage. Oxo-degradables are a type of pro-oxidant additive-containing (PAC) material, which companies like Symphony claim catalyze plastic degradation harmlessly without creating microplastics.
Mondi confirms possible €11.7B merger with DS Smith as shares spike
Mondi confirmed it is considering a possible merger with DS Smith, which estimates show would create a company with a combined value of €11.7 billion (US$12.6 billion). However, while Mondi said the combination is an “exciting opportunity,” a DS Smith announcement emphasized the idea is “highly preliminary” and that no concrete proposal has yet been made. The deal, if realized, would create Europe’s biggest containerboard manufacturer. In 2021, Mondi was rumored to be making inroads toward a possible ~US$7 billion deal with its smaller rival, which was never achieved. Mondi had until March 7 to make another formal deal or abandon the idea.
Top Packaging Trends 2024: “Digitalized Circularity” to transform industry waste management
Innova Market Insights announced its Top Packaging Trends 2024, with “Digitalized Circularity” taking the top spot. Incoming regulations, notably the UN’s Global Plastics Treaty and the EU’s PPWR revision, will intensify demand for responsible waste management. According to market researchers, the packaging industry will increasingly turn to digital tech for scalable circular economy solutions.
Europe’s new packaging waste regulation: Are special rules for plastic illegal?
The EU’s proposed PPWR special rules for plastic packaging and exemptions for other materials, such as coated paper, may violate EU law by discriminating against plastic packaging, according to a legal assessment. The plastics packaging industry urged lawmakers to remove material-specific rules to prevent environmental harm and ensure legal and planning certainty for companies, but environmentalists argued that plastic packaging has enjoyed favorable regulation to date while pollution has continuously increased.
Packaging Innovations 2024: Barrier coatings, compostability and foodservice trends
At this year’s Packaging Innovations trade show in Birmingham, UK (February 21–22), industry experts highlighted the latest material developments aimed at bolstering the circular economy. Ridding packaging of plastic through new barrier coatings and advancing compostability, particularly for the foodservice sector, were major themes.
March
“Ill-informed?”: UK government backs Ineos with €700M as Project One struggles, sparking EU backlash
Environmental law organization Client Earth criticized the UK government for providing €700 million (US$760 million) in backing to Ineos for a gas-fed plastics facility in Belgium, highlighting a clash between economic interests and climate commitments in the UK and EU. The challenge also raises concerns over human and environmental health, regardless of the project’s other legal requirements.
“Packaging lobbyists have won,” says EPN after EU Parliament and Council revamp PPWR agreement
After months of negotiations and lobbying, the European Council presidency and representatives from the EP reached a provisional political agreement on revising the PPWR. While hailed as a step forward in promoting a circular economy, the deal has also sparked controversy regarding its impact on paper-based packaging.
“A massive competitive advantage”: EU member states formally agree to new PPWR despite concerns
EU member states agreed to the new PPWR, ending speculation that the preliminary agreement could be blocked or stalled by the EC. Rumors surfaced late last week that the EC’s Directorate-General for Trade (DG Trade) was attempting to reopen negotiations.
Majority of PFAS used in F&B packaging unregulated and untested for health hazards, reveals study
New research revealed that 90% of the PFAS chemicals in food packaging are not included in any regulatory or industry inventories used during chemical manufacturing. The findings also showed that hazard data is available for only 57% of the PFASs detected in F&B packaging.
Anuga FoodTec 2024 review: Food processing machinery and aseptic filling take center stage
Anuga FoodTec took place in Cologne, Germany (19-22 March), highlighting technology-enabled food quality improvements. The latest machinery enables optimized processing, slicing and aseptic filling, while food packaging providers strive for sustainability. We spoke to Multivac, Syntegon and KHS on the show floor.
April
US decarbonization: Century Aluminum doubles primary aluminum industry with government financing
The US Department of Energy Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations chose Century Aluminum Company to begin award negotiations for up to USIP $500 million in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act funding to build a new aluminum smelter as part of the Industrial Demonstrations Program.
International Paper secures full acquisition of DS Smith for £5.8B
International Paper (IP) announced an agreement for an all-share takeover of DS Smith following weeks of speculation. The US-based packaging giant acquired the entire company for £5.8 billion (US$7.2 billion) and delivered at least US$514 million in pre-tax cash synergies. The terms of the combination value each DS Smith share at 415 pence per share and was said to result in IP issuing 0.1285 shares for each DS Smith share, resulting in pro forma ownership of 66.3% for IP shareholders and 33.7% for DS Smith shareholders.
Unilever axes plastic sustainability pledges as calls for tougher legislation grow
Unilever announced it would ax a range of its environmental sustainability pledges, in what the corporation says is a needed and realistic update given current geopolitical issues and the financial pressures put on consumers. In a release, Hein Schumacher, Unilever’s CEO, announced a “new era,” in which shorter-term sustainability goals will be prioritized and increased advocacy made to address issues outside the company’s control. Schumacher revealed that the previous commitment to halve Unilever’s use of virgin plastics by 2025 will be cut to one-third by 2026 — a difference of 100,000 tons of fresh plastic annually.
European Parliament endorses PPWR: F&B industry expresses fears over a “web of red tape”
The EP officially endorsed the provisional agreement on the PPWR, drawing a mix of concerns and support from the industry. The legislation includes reduction targets, a ban on PFAS, restrictions on excessive packaging, and further single-use product bans. Reduction targets are set at 5% by 2030, 10% by 2035 and 15% by 2040. Restrictions on unnecessary packaging will be imposed, with a maximum empty space ratio of 50% grouped, transport and e-commerce packaging. Manufacturers and importers will also have to ensure that the weight and volume of packaging are minimized.
UK DRS officially delayed to October 2027, glass remains an “outstanding issue”
The UK announced October 2027 as the new launch date for its DRS, putting an end to months of speculation. The scheme will encompass PET bottles and steel and aluminum cans but exclude glass bottles. The policy paper delineated the scope of the DRS from 150 mL to 3 L, with containers outside this range falling under EPR. This aligns with the Republic of Ireland’s DRS, enhancing compatibility across the UK and Ireland. Glass drink containers will also be in the scope of the EPR, and producers will be charged fees for its management once it becomes waste from April 2025.
May
Flexible packaging prices surge amid continued violence in the Red Sea
Attacks on shipping vessels in the Red Sea are raising flexible packaging prices, according to analysts. Plastic and metal material prices surged as much as 27% and 57% higher than at the beginning of 2020, with plastics particularly impacted. While the paper industry has yet to be hit, pulp prices are now also expected to rise.
Suzano prepares US$15B bid for International Paper, according to reports
Brazilian pulp and paper giant Suzano reportedly approached IP with a US$15 billion acquisition offer. However, IP issued a “no comment” statement on the speculations, noting it came out of a low-profit cycle and is focusing on its merger agreement with DS Smith. Suzano also said in a securities filing that “there is no formal document or celebration of any agreement.”
McDonald’s joins US recycling coalition for national PP recovery
McDonald’s joined The Recycling Partnership’s Polypropylene Recycling Coalition, providing a multi-million-dollar grant to the initiative. With the funding, the coalition introduced advanced sortation technology through its 100th recycling facility grant awarded to the US-based recycling assistance program Recycling Works to ensure PP stays out of landfills.
US Environmental Protection Agency faces lawsuit over PFAS negligence
Civil society groups in the US launched a lawsuit against the country’s Environmental Protection Agency for failing its duty to prevent the production of hundreds of millions of plastic packaging pieces containing dangerous levels of PFAS. The case centered on Texas-based Inhance Technologies, a company using a novel fluorination process that blasts plastic containers with fluorine gas in an oxygen-free chamber.
Spain’s waste management corporation “significantly” miscalculating collection rates, shows report
Spanish waste management corporation Ecoembes miscalculated the country’s beverage bottle collection rates by almost half, according to research by Eunomia. As a result, the EU’s Single-Use Plastic Directive targets are being missed and covered up, highlighting the importance of establishing an effective deposit return scheme, according to campaigners.
June
Drupa 2024 review: Designing the digitalized, circular future of paper-based packaging
We looked back at the showcases and findings from the largest paper industry trade show globally. Over 11 days, 1,646 exhibitors from 52 countries presented the latest technologies, designs and theories driving the fiber-based industry and what the packager sector can take away. Last held in 2016, exhibitors displayed a build-up of eight years of R&D. In the past eight years, digitalization has become a key focus, while artificial intelligence and automation carry more of the sector’s workforce. A special focus was placed on future and cross-sectional technologies like machine learning and connected tools like QR and NFC.
Digimarc launches digital watermarking training program to advance smart packaging traceability
Digimarc Corporation launched its Center of Expertise program to equip its partners with tools, knowledge and best practices for its digital watermarking and QR code technologies. The program is designed to power innovative smart packaging and advanced digital asset management solutions at scale.
Suzano to acquire Lenzing stake for €230M: How could other mergers be impacted?
Suzano acquired a 15% stake in Austrian wood-based materials producer Lenzing for €230 million (US$248 million). The announcement raised further questions over Suzano’s rumored bid to buy International Paper, which, in turn, is in the process of acquiring DS Smith. Since the Lenzing announcement, however, Suzano has announced it will no longer be pursuing IP.
WestRock shareholders greenlight Smurfit Kappa mega-merger
WestRock shareholders have voted in favor of the proposed merger with Smurfit Kappa. The company said a preliminary vote count approved measures relating to the tie-up. According to the terms entered into last September, Smurfit WestRock will acquire Smurfit Kappa by means of a scheme of arrangement under the Companies Act 2014 of Ireland (as amended), and Sun Merger Sub, a wholly owned subsidiary of Smurfit WestRock, will merge with and into WestRock, with WestRock surviving the merger and becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of Smurfit WestRock.
Regulation “on steroids”? Global packagers call for delay on EU deforestation law
International packaging organizations and political actors are calling for an overhaul of the EU Deforestation-Free Products Regulation (EUDR) deadline to ensure sufficient time to implement a working law. With the legislation impacting the US, stateside paper manufacturers are increasingly worried about meeting the adoption target date. The EU issued the EUDR in 2023. The law is part of the Green Deal and aims to curb deforestation and forest degradation that could be linked to the import or export of certain commodities in the EU.
July
Labour’s election triumph: How can the new UK government build a circular packaging economy?
Following the UK’s general election, packaging industry stakeholders began calling for investments and legislative support for material circularity from the country’s new Labour government, led by Prime Minister Keir Starmer. We spoke to Sian Sutherland, co-founder of advocacy group A Plastic Planet, about the “distinct lack” of ambition made by the former Conservative government in comparison with the EU. We also sat down with Philip Law, director general of the British Plastics Federation, who told us that legislation against all forms of single-use packaging could help the industry move forward in a more profitable and sustainable direction.
Smurfit WestRock debuts on New York and London stock exchanges
Smurfit WestRock launched its primary listing on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “SW,” following the completion of the merger between Smurfit Kappa and WestRock last week. The new company also has a standard listing on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker “SWR.” Smurfit WestRock will operate in 40 countries, have access to 100,000 packaging experts and is expected to be worth roughly US$34 billion. “Combining Smurfit Kappa and WestRock creates a world-leading sustainable packaging player, bringing together a tremendous depth of experience and expertise from both companies,” said Tony Smurfit, Smurfit WestRocks CEO. “We believe that this combination has created the ‘go-to’ leader and partner of choice in sustainable packaging.”
IFT First 2024: Tetra Pak highlights tethered closures, single-serve and pet food pack innovations
Tetra Pak highlighted the latest carton packaging innovations at the world’s biggest food technology trade show IFT First 2024 in Chicago, US. On the show floor, Packaging Insights spoke with Blaine Johnson, business development manager at Tetra Pak in Denton, US, about balancing sustainability and product protection. We also discussed growing consumer demands for single-serve packages, tethered closures and pet food packaging innovations. Johnson said the company sees sustainability challenges as it is currently including a plastic liner in its food packages for product protection. The carton packaging giant is innovating to get plant-based plastic replacements on the inside of the packaging, enabling recyclability in existing infrastructure. “You should see some of it out on the marketplace in the near future,” said Johnson.
Scaling US compostable packaging systems: Fighting contamination through labeling and investment
Compostable packaging streams in the US are widely contaminated by look-alike single-use plastics, hindering the expansion of infrastructure and mitigation of the industry’s environmental footprint, according to a new report by Closed Loop Partners (CLP). The findings also show that confusion over the effectiveness of compostable packaging designs leads many industrial composters to categorically reject waste. However, major barriers are preventing the adoption of composting infrastructure, including critical failures in packaging development. We spoke to Paula Luu, senior project director at the Center for the Circular Economy, CLP, about the need for the industry to understand the magnitude of packaging contamination in composting streams. Roughly 80% of all contamination in industrial composts is caused by conventional plastics by volume, and composters spend nearly a quarter of their operational costs on managing contamination.
Metal packaging demand surges among geopolitical instability and energy supply shortages
The packaging industry competes with many other sectors for metal supplies, leaving the industry with potential supply bottlenecks brought on by mounting geopolitical instability and energy supply shortages, according to Ásdís Virk Sigtryggsdóttir, chief commercial officer at Iceland-based metal company DTE. We sat down with Sigtryggsdóttir to discuss how metal industry players are using laser-induced breakdown spectroscopy, a technique for elemental analysis, to analyze the chemical composition of molten metals. This can help the industry develop methods of improving material quality and lowering costs. Knowing exactly what other elements are present or absent from a batch of molten metal allows metal with appropriate qualities to be produced for a wide range of applications, she explained.
August
Redirecting resources: Governments urged to raise waste infrastructure investments for emerging markets
Emerging markets received only 6% of plastic waste management investments over recent years, despite the greater impact of plastic pollution in these economies, according to the Circulate Initiative — a non-profit that has recently released an investment tracker tool to aid funding for underfinanced regions. We sat down with Umesh Madhavan, research director at the initiative, to discuss geographical investment imbalances and the role reuse and refill solutions can play in addressing related issues. He emphasized that mobilizing finance to address plastic waste in emerging markets requires coordinated action among businesses, governments and other stakeholders in the value chain.
Final order issued against Coca-Cola Nigeria over misleading packaging claims
The US Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission issued a final order against Coca-Cola Nigeria (Coca-Cola) and Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) for misleading trade descriptions and unfair marketing tactics related to the Coke beverage brand and other products. This decision was based on an investigation that began in 2019 when Coca-Cola and NBC initiated a transition in the Coke brand from a formulation containing regular sugar to one with non-nutritive sweeteners. According to the commission, despite warnings, the companies failed to take appropriate steps to modify false marketing.
Aicomp experts: How digitalization, automation and machine learning will define packaging’s future
We spoke to experts at Aicomp, a software specialist providing digital solutions to packagers, about the industry’s computational future. In 2000, the Aicomp founders identified a need for digitalization in the industry and began developing systems applications and products, software used to centralize and manage data management, to help companies boost their transparency and automation capacities. Initially working with paper packaging group Klingele Papierwerke, the team began utilizing a SAPs variant configurator to capture product-specific data and calculate possible production routes and material consumption, explained Matthias Waltz, head of product development at Aicomp.
“Double standard” games? Environmentalists slam plastic reduction claims at Paris 2024
While organizers of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games promised “waste-free” games with “zero plastic,” “the reality couldn’t be further from these statements,” Bénédicte Kjaer Kahlat, legal officer at Zero Waste France, told us. But Coca-Cola, the main sponsor of the international sporting event, responded to the allegations, defending its environmental efforts. Kjaer Kahlat said that at certain venues’ drinks stands run by Coca-Cola, servers were seen filling plastic reusable, so-called “eco-cups,” with beverages from 50 cL plastic bottles, which led to the vendors amassing sacks of empty plastic bottles. Environmental campaigners also said millions of plastic drink bottles being “needlessly poured into millions of plastic cups” was a “double use of plastic” and amounted to “greenwashing.”
Biden administration makes U-turn on UN Global Plastic Treaty position ahead of US election
Reports revealed that US administrators are reportedly intending to support plastic production caps and chemical bans in the upcoming UN Global Plastic Treaty, marking a reversal on the government’s stance toward the negotiations, for which it has so far opposed the “High Ambition Coalition” countries, who advocate for blanket rules limiting industrial production. Packaging Insights spoke to environmentalists celebrating the move, and to industry leaders who brand the decision a “betrayal.”
September
Stora Enso faces investor pressure and potential divestments amid conservation crime investigation
Stora Enso announced a range of remedial measures after being found to have committed a serious nature conservation violation, which is under investigation by Finnish police. The forestry corporation’s wood harvesters were crossing protected conservation areas, damaging habitats of the endangered freshwater pearl mussel. CEO Hans Sohlström said the company’s “credibility has taken a serious blow.”
Unilever to sell all Russian assets to consumer goods company Arnest
Unilever agreed to sell its Russian business assets to local company Arnest, marking a complete exit from the country amid the Ukraine war. The deal was said by a Russian media group to have included a steep discount. All brands under the Unilever Rus subsidiary are included in the deal. According to reports, the sale could bring Unilever up to US$500 million. Under Russian law, asset sales require a 50% discount and a 10–15% exit tax.
British plastics researchers respond after coming under fire for “misleading” waste management narratives
Researchers at the University of Leeds, UK, were criticized by environmentalists over a study into global macroplastic pollution, which highlighted disproportionate levels of waste incineration and emissions in countries in the Global South. The study authors said their findings could inform the UN Global Plastic Treaty, but critics said the research ignores a fundamental “waste colonialism” narrative. We spoke to the researchers to hear their responses to the criticism.
London Packaging Week 2024: Luxury packaging and inclusive connectivity take center stage
We visited London Packaging Week (September 11–12), where premium products, especially for the spirit beverage sector, were a main theme. Industry experts discussed gaining competitive advantages in the segment amid regulatory changes. Meanwhile, connected technology stakeholders presented the latest developments in consumer education and inclusion for the visually impaired.
Client Earth and NGOs renew legal battle against Ineos over Belgium plastics project
Client Earth, in collaboration with 14 NGOs, renewed its legal fight for the fourth time against Ineos’ plans to construct Europe’s largest plastics project in the Port of Antwerp, Belgium. A hearing in the case could happen in 2025, with a ruling shortly after. The blockage from the NGOs comes in response to the Flemish authorities’ approval of the controversial “Project One,” a plant intended to process fossil gas, primarily imported from the US, for plastic production.
October
Suzano’s US acquisitions: The Brazilian pulp giant’s expansion ambition
Suzano completed the acquisition of two industrial mills from Pactiv Evergreen in the US for US$110 million. The move adds approximately 420,000 metric tons annually of integrated paperboard to the Brazilian company’s production capacity, making it a major supplier of papers used to produce liquid packaging boards in North America. We spoke to Natasha Valeeva, an analyst for food supply chain and agriculture at Rabobank, about the acquisitions’ implications.
US packaging industry operations halted by Hurricane Helene amid mass displacement
Hurricane Helene led to deaths at a plastics facility and the temporary closure of a paperboard facility in the US. The hurricane hit Florida, North Carolina and Georgia, spreading over 5,000 miles (~800 km), left parts of America’s southeast “nearly unrecognizable” and over 200 deaths. About half the victims were in North Carolina, while dozens more were killed in Georgia and South Carolina. Packagers in the regions had to face suspended operations, facility damage and employee displacement.
Lobbying for the UK EPR delay: A needed deferral and an opportunity for Labour?
The UK’s Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs decision to delay the plastic packaging tax under the EPR by a year was taken under lobbying pressure from food industry bodies, according to meeting notes obtained under a Freedom of Information Act request. We spoke to the Food and Drink Federation’s director of Corporate Affairs, Jim Bligh, about why he thinks the delay was needed despite criticism from some environmentalists.
UK confirms food and drink firms will work with councils to create EPR organization
The UK government appointed a “Producer Responsibility Organisation” (PRO) ahead of the implementation of the EPR scheme in October next year. The move puts the scheme under greater industry leadership and follows a process designed by ministers of each of the UK’s four nations. In an open letter, the ministers recently advised that EPR should be developed based on advice from industry stakeholders and that the PRO — convened by the Food and Drink Federation — will work with other value chain representatives and local government administrations to advance it.
EU report calls for stricter legislation as plastics recycling industry enters “recession”
A new EC report found that the EU’s plastics industry and recycling market is undergoing a recession, with investments dropping and imports rising. Experts at Plastics Recyclers Europe (PRE) warn policy implementation gaps and loopholes have left many recyclers struggling to survive in a market increasingly saturated with uncontrolled imports that fail to meet EU standards. We spoke to Ton Emans, PRE’s president, about the findings.
November
Pack Expo 2024 review: Pharmaceutical packaging takes center stage amid labor shortages and automation developments
Medical packaging was a major theme at Pack Expo 2024, with numerous companies showcasing their latest product designs and production machinery, and highlighting the challenges in advancing pharmaceutical packaging amid workforce shortages and impending legislation. We spoke to representatives from Plastic Ingenuity, Pro Mach Pharma and Turchette.
Amcor to acquire Berry Global for US$8.43B
Amcor announced it is set to acquire Berry Global Group for US$8.43 billion, the latest in a series of industry mergers and acquisitions. The deal will create a new company capable of providing a far wider range of flexible and converted films, scaled containers and closures business and a unique global healthcare portfolio. The merger is expected to close mid 2025.
Saving billions through recycling: Systemiq report outlines plan to slash PET emissions as demand grows
A new report by strategic advisory group Systemiq found low circularity rates for PET packaging in the US, and recommended a range of measures — including material reduction and reuse — to improve the industry’s footprint. The findings show that approximately 90% of PET and polyester feedstocks are sent to disposal after one use and 10% mechanically recycled. Systemiq used detailed system modeling to quantify the impact of applying proven circular approaches (reduce, reuse, recycling) under different scenarios.
Is the European foodservice packaging sector facing an “existential crisis”?
Eamonn Bates, secretary general of lobby group 360° Foodservice, told us that the European foodservice market and its packaging value chain are headed for an “existential crisis,” as businesses will not be able to abide by impending regulations. The market is rapidly expanding, but the majority of foodservice businesses are unaware that the Single-use Plastics Directive and PPWR will drastically alter the industry in the coming years. Changes will include sweeping product bans and strict recyclability requirements for which the industry is unprepared.
INC-5: Can world leaders agree on a circular plastics economy amid conflicting national interests?
The final negotiation round (INC-5) for a UN Global Plastic Treaty was launched. With the process nearing its conclusion, no agreement or outcome is secured, and governments remain divided on key issues. Marta Longhurst, global plastics treaty manager at the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, told us that governments must agree on ambitious starting points in the treaty text around restrictions and phase-outs of problematic and avoidable plastic products, as well as improvements in product design, and the inclusion of extended producer responsibility schemes.
December
“Progress not perfection”: INC-5 concludes with need for extended negotiations
Time ran out after a week of negotiations to finalize the UN Global Plastic Treaty in Busan, South Korea. The INC-5 chair announced that an additional round of treaty negotiations, INC 5.2, would be held to give governments more time to agree upon the final text. We looked at what remains to be negotiated to establish a successful treaty.
British Glass warns new UK packaging tax propels single-use production and job losses
British Glass accused the UK government of shattering the UK glass sector after a new packaging tax was passed by Parliament. We spoke with Dave Dalton, CEO at British Glass, about what the association now expects from the government to mitigate glass prices and ensure fair material costs. British Glass said the move will lead to job losses in a sector that employs 120,000 in its supply chain. The trade body warned that the new packaging tax, set to be implemented from April 2025, will also push up the price of many items and could conversely lead to more throwaway plastic.
Coca-Cola calls back packaging reuse target, NGOs demand leadership initiative
Coca-Cola removed its target to achieve 25% reusable packaging by 2030. While the company said it plans to continue reuse investments, NGOs called the move “frustrating.” Packaging Insights spoke to a Coca-Cola spokesperson and Matt Littlejohn from Oceana, a US-based ocean conservation organization, to get different perspectives on the move.
ChemSec guides EU on REACH reform and highlights packaging importance
ChemSec advised the EC on simplifying the EU’s Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) regulation and PFAS clarification. The EC’s president, Ursula von der Leyen, recently announced that she aims to simplify the regulation. ChemSec’s chemicals policy advisor, Sidsel Dyekjær, told us more about the secretariat’s suggestions and their potential impact on the packaging industry.
Focus on Latin America: Amcor, AJE Group and Greenback discuss the region’s “highly diverse” packaging regulations
Packaging supply chains in Latin America are increasingly connected, offering diverse challenges and opportunities. We spoke to Amcor Latin America, the regional beverage giant AJE Group Colombia and Greenback Recycling Technologies about the latest packaging regulation updates in the region. We discussed insights about the region’s current regulatory landscape for packaging, how it responds to the global push for improved sustainability and how different Latin American countries perform.