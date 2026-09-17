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Amcor launches inverted pet food cup in China to enhance serving experience
Key takeaways
- Amcor and Shanghai Jianmo Biotechnology’s pet food brand Ge Wu An have launched Li Kou, which is said to be China’s first commercial inverted-cup pet food packaging format.
- The PP cup-and-film structure addresses common issues with traditional cans, including sharp edges, broken pull rings, and food residue.
- Developed through Amcor’s Catalyst innovation platform, Li Kou reflects growing demand in China’s premium pet care market for convenient and sustainable packaging solutions.
Amcor has partnered with premium pet food brand Ge Wu An, part of Shanghai Jianmo Biotechnology, to introduce the Li Kou pet food cup, which is said to be the first commercial deployment of an inverted-cup packaging format in China.
According to Amcor, the bottom seal of the food cup allows pet owners to peel, invert, tear, and lift to release the entire meal cleanly into a bowl in one piece without scraping or scooping. The packaging solution integrates a PP cup body, top lidding film, and bottom seal film.
Amcor’s Catalyst innovation platform enabled it to join forces with Ge Wu An from the earliest stages of development. The teams collaborated for more than a year to create this commercially viable solution.
Jessica Chen, marketing and product management director at Amcor Flexibles China, says: “Through Catalyst, we work alongside customers from the earliest stages of development to turn ideas into commercially viable packaging solutions. Li Kou demonstrates how packaging innovation can help pet food brands differentiate through the consumer experience, from how a product is opened to how it is served.”
Improved feeding experience
Li Kou was designed to tackle problems associated with serving wet pet food from traditional cans, including broken pull rings, sharp edges, and food residue left in the packaging. The cup-and-film structure provides a lightweight alternative to traditional aluminum cans, using less material per unit and cutting product weight during transportation.
Liu Mengru, brand lead at Ge Wu An, says: “The development of this new product was driven by real pain points that pet owners face every day. We wanted to completely optimize the experience from opening to serving — so pets get complete nutrition and owners spend less time cleaning up, raising the everyday feeding experience from the ground up.”
The companies launched Li Kou at a pet packaging special event in Shanghai, China, ahead of the 28th Pet Fair Asia.
Jijian Li, commercial general manager at Amcor Group Greater China Food & Personal Care Packaging Division, spoke at the event: “Whether a can of pet food is easy to open and whether it leaves residue on your hands; whether a nutritional supplement can be squeezed out with one hand and whether the dosage is accurate — these details are directly influencing repurchase decisions and brand premium value.”
Amcor highlights that China’s market has entered the stage of “premium pet ownership,” as a stronger awareness of animal protection and pet care is emerging among younger consumers. Feeding convenience, packaging safety, and low-carbon sustainability are becoming key competitive factors for brands.
The company explains that packaging is no longer just a container; it has become a key touchpoint that shapes the final consumer experience and connects brands with their customers.
Amcor is increasing its presence in the Asian market. Earlier this year, Amcor’s Asia Pacific Innovation Center (APIC) laboratory received accreditation from the China National Accreditation Service for Conformity Assessment. With the recognition, Amcor’s APIC can provide test data recognized across 116 countries, streamlining regulatory approval and market access for customers.
Meanwhile, Amcor boosted its healthcare packaging production capacity with a multi-million-dollar investment in its facility in Sira, Karnataka, India, and with a US$35 million investment to open a healthcare packaging coating facility in Subang Jaya, Selangor, Malaysia.