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Amcor teams with partners on single-dose pet nutrition packaging for China
Key takeaways
- Amcor, Sea Fairy, and Petino have developed a card-style, single-dose packaging format for pet fish oil and liquid nutritional supplements in China.
- The one-handed format delivers precise portions while offering portability and high-barrier protection for oxidation-sensitive ingredients.
- The partnership is established to accelerate commercialization and scale-up.
Amcor has joined forces with Chinese pet food brand Sea Fairy and single-dose OEM specialist Petino to develop a card-style, single-dose format for pet fish oil, liquid nutritional supplements, and other pet nutrition products.
The collaboration aims to align consumer needs, packaging design, production requirements, and brand objectives.
Amcor provides packaging technology and expertise, while Petino has specialized single-dose manufacturing capabilities. Meanwhile, Sea Fairy shares its understanding of Chinese pet owners, products, and market channels.
Jeff Li, commercial general manager, Food and Personal Care at Amcor Flexibles China, says: “By bringing the technology, manufacturing, and brand capabilities together from the start, we can help customers move more efficiently from concept to commercial production. This model can help Chinese brands bring packaging innovation to market and, ultimately, scale their solutions globally.”
Improving convenience
The solution is developed for one-handed use. Consumers can snap open the pack along pre-scored fold lines to access a precisely portioned dose, without scissors or additional measuring.
The lightweight, portable format is designed to support travel, outdoor use, and feeding on-the-go. Its high-barrier film aims to protect sensitive ingredients such as fish oil from oxidation and ensure product quality.
Yang Jinyu, founder and CEO of Sea Fairy, says: “Single-dose formats are becoming a major growth driver, and packaging is the key to enhancing user experience and communicating brand quality, which is why we partnered with Amcor and Petino.”
“This packaging solves multiple pain points in daily use, covers full-scenario feeding needs and combines lightweight design with convenient, precise dosing — a strong fit for modern precision pet care.”
Yang also highlights that the card-style format’s low-carbon credentials also align with the needs of modern Chinese pet owners, who are increasingly attentive to sustainability and more considered pet care.
“As a critical link in the supply chain and an OEM specializing in single-dose formats, Petino’s manufacturing capabilities ensure that new products can be scaled up to stable, mass production. This partnership helps turn packaging technology into real products that reach the market, supporting long-term innovation in the pet industry,” said Zhang Kai, pet project lead at Petino.
Last month, Amcor partnered with premium pet food brand Ge Wu An, part of Shanghai Jianmo Biotechnology, to introduce the Li Kou pet food cup, which is said to be the first commercial deployment of an inverted-cup packaging format in China. The global packaging solution provider highlighted that China’s market had entered the stage of “premium pet ownership,” as a stronger awareness of animal protection and pet care is emerging among younger consumers.
In other global developments from the pet food sector this year, UFlex opened a manufacturing plant for woven PP (WPP) bags in Altamira, Mexico. India’s packaging giant invested US$52 million in the ten-acre facility with an annual production capacity of 80 million WPP bags, targeting the pet food market.
Meanwhile, BW Converting, a global packaging solution provider, expanded the application potential for its Hudson-Sharp Pour & Lok technology. The solution aims to support flexible packaging converters with resealable pet food packaging.